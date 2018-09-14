Soha Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Sanjay Dutt and others join Arpita Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Follow Us:
Friday, September 14, 2018
By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: September 14, 2018 9:42:51 pm
Bollywood celebrities are still making a beeline for Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s residence to partake in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. While Thursday saw many celebrities in attendance, today too a few guests were seen arriving at Arpita’s house. Warina Hussain, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Helen, Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata Dutt, Sunil Grover and many others graced the celebration. Scroll to see all photos:

aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain Aayush Sharma’s Loveratri co-star Warina Hussain was among the celebrities at the do. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Soha Ali Khan, husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were clicked at Arpita Khan Sharma’s house. Sunil Grover with his family Our shutterbug caught Sunil Grover, wife Aarti Grover and son Mohan at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. helen Helen was snapped at the Ganpati puja. Sanjay Dutt, maanayata Dutt Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt graced Arpita Khan Sharma’s Ganesh puja. Reema Kapoor Reema Kapoor was also seen at the puja. Arpita Khan Sharma guests A few more guests were seen here. swara bhasker at arpita khan ganesh chaturthi celebrations Swara Bhasker also made an appearance. Iulia Vântur at Arpita Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Iulia Vântur also joined Arpita Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Aayush Sharma at arpita khan sharma's ganesh chaturthi celebrations Aayush Sharma with the Ganpati idol.

