Soha Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore pay tribute at Tiger Pataudi’s grave on his 10th death anniversary: ‘Never dead to us’

Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi remembered their father and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his 10th death anniversary. Mansoor Ali Khan was fondly called Tiger Pataudi and was the former captain of the Indian cricket team. He was born on January 5, 1941 and passed away on September 22, 2011. He was 70 when he died after a long battle with lung infection.

Soha, who is currently in Pataudi Palace with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and mother Sharmila Tagore, paid tribute to her father. On Wednesday morning, Soha dropped a couple of videos and a picture. The photo showed a couple of pictures of Mansoor Ali Khan. It seems like the actor offered her prayers to the late cricketer as one could see the table decorated with white flowers, candles and a cricket bat.

Later in the day, Soha shared a couple of pictures in which the actor, along with her daughter and her mother, was seen visiting Mansoor Ali Khan’s grave. Sharing the photos, Soha wrote, “You are never dead to us until we forget you ❤️ #inmemory #10years”.

Soha’s elder sister and Sharmila Tagore’s elder daughter Saba Pataudi also remembered her father via Instagram posts. Saba shared a video, which featured several photos of Mansoor Ali Khan. Sharing the video, Saba wrote, “Abba… I miss you every day and know you watch over me . It doesn’t feel like a decade since you left us… only just yesterday. You’ll stay in our hearts forever. Love you always.”