Soha Ali Khan shares rare photos of Sharmila Tagore and Tiger Pataudi with Jawaharlal Nehru

While parents usually share pictures of their children on Children’s Day, actor Soha Ali Khan, reversed the role by sharing her parents photos. She took to Instagram to share rare black-and-white photographs of her parents, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, with India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Sharing the photographs, Soha reflected on how her parents, before becoming the personalities the world came to know, were once children with dreams of their own.

In the first photograph, a young Sharmila Tagore is seen alongside Nehru at an All India Radio event while the second picture features a young Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi with the former Prime Minister on another occasion. Soha accompanied the pictures with a heartfelt note about her parents’ childhood and the significance of Children’s Day.