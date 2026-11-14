Soha Ali Khan shares rare photos of Sharmila Tagore and Tiger Pataudi with Jawaharlal Nehru

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
While parents usually share pictures of their children on Children’s Day, actor Soha Ali Khan, reversed the role by sharing her parents photos. She took to Instagram to share rare black-and-white photographs of her parents, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, with India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
Sharing the photographs, Soha reflected on how her parents, before becoming the personalities the world came to know, were once children with dreams of their own.
In the first photograph, a young Sharmila Tagore is seen alongside Nehru at an All India Radio event while the second picture features a young Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi with the former Prime Minister on another occasion. Soha accompanied the pictures with a heartfelt note about her parents’ childhood and the significance of Children’s Day.
The caption read, “Before they were my parents, they were children too. Today, on Children’s Day, which marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, I’m sharing two special glimpses from our family albums.”
She also wrote why Nehru’s birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day in India. Writing about his affection for children, she said, “Pandit Nehru ji’s birthday became Children’s Day in India because he didn’t want the day to be about himself – he wanted to celebrate the future of the nation, our children and to give each of them an opportunity to dream big.”
Reflecting on her parents’ journeys, the actor added, “My parents had big dreams – with talent, hard work. perseverance and opportunity their dreams came true. May every child have the same chance turn their dreams into reality. Happy Children’s Day!”
Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
The photographs offered a nostalgic glimpse into the early lives of two personalities who went on to make their mark in their respective fields. Sharmila Tagore became one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actors, while Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi established himself as one of India’s most respected cricket captains.
Soha Ali Khan, herself is a mother to a nine-year-old daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, with actor-director Kunal Kemmu.
Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s love story
Sharmila Tagore made her acting debut with acclaimed filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s Apur Sansar (1959), when she was around 14. She subsequently made her Hindi film debut with Kashmir Ki Kali (1964), opposite Shammi Kapoor. Over a career spanning several decades, she went on to become one of the most recognisable faces in Indian cinema.
Her love story with former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi began in 1965. After dating for nearly four years, the couple got married in 1968. Fondly known as Tiger Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan captained the Indian cricket team from 1962 to 1975. He was also the ninth Nawab of Pataudi.
The couple had three children: Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.