Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Soha Ali Khan shares pic with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Sharmila Tagore, Inaaya: ‘The pride minus a couple of cubs’

Kunal Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi were missing in the picture. As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor's fans chimed in the comment section with the names that all were missing in the picture.

soha ali khanSoha Ali Khan shared this family picture.
Soha Ali Khan dropped a picture of her ‘Pride’ on social media on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Soha treated fans with a family picture featuring her mother Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with her two little ones – Taimur and Jeh. Soha’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Ibrahim Ali also posed for the picture.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “The pride (minus a couple of cubs).”

 

Kunal Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan and Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi were missing in the picture. As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor’s fans chimed in the comment section with the names that all were missing in the picture. One of the fans wrote, “Such a beautiful family. God Bless You.” Another comment read, “Sara kunal nd saba missing.”

Also Read |Pathaan box office Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses Rs 930 cr mark globally, eyes the coveted Rs 1000 crore club

Fans missed Sara in the picture, “Sara is missing,” another fan wrote. Last year, Soha treated fans with the announcement of her new movie. Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a post which she captioned, “Thrilled to share with all of you that I will be entering the Chhorii universe in a truly unique role. I can’t wait to show you guys what we have in store for this edition….”

Helmed by Vishal Furia, ‘Chhorii’ streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience. Soha will star opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in ‘Chhorii 2’.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 13:13 IST
