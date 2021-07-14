scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Must Read

Soha Ali Khan shares clip of Kunal Kemmu dancing in daughter Inaaya’s room: ‘Just another 6:30 am in our home’

Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's morning dance will drive away your mid-week blues.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 14, 2021 3:17:35 pm
Soha Ali Khan- Kunal Kemmu- InnayaSoha Ali Khan shares a sneak peek of Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's morning routine. (Photos: Kunal Kemmu/Instagram and Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Actor Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday shared a cute video of husband Kunal Kemmu dancing in daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s room as she woke up early.

Sharing an adorable video from the baby’s room, Soha gave a shout-out to Kunal for being a fun father. She captioned the video, “Just another 6:30 am in our home! @kunalkemmu #wakeandshake #fatherhood.” In the video, Kunal and Inaaya are seen dancing their hearts away in the morning.

As soon as Soha shared the video on her Instagram handle, her sister Saba commented, “Loveeeeee ❤️❤️❤️❤️ it!.” Shweta Bachchan too loved the video and wrote, “Awww adorable.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu often share cute videos featuring Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, giving a sneak peek into their parenting style.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

 

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in season 2 of web series Abhay. He is yet to announce his next project.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma, Samantha Akkineni, Ranbir Kapoor: 11 celeb photos you can’t miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 14: Latest News

Advertisement
X