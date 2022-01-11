Every time Saif Ali Khan and mom Sharmila Tagore fight, I have to intercede, says Soha; calls Kareena Kapoor ‘bindaas’ 

Actor Soha Ali Khan said in an interview that her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor, wasn’t at all like what she’d imagined her. Kareena is married to Soha’s brother, actor Saif Ali Khan.

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Soha said that Saif is ‘the life of the party’ and that Kareena compliments him beautifully. She said, “She’s really funny. It’s great to see them together because what I’d imagined of her, is not how she is at all. She’s very bindaas, she really doesn’t care about appearances. She’s just inherently… The way she tells stories, it’s lots of fun to be with her.”

Soha recently attended a special New Year’s party at Saif and Kareena’s place, and shared pictures of the dinner on social media.

Soha also revealed that her mother, Sharmila Tagore, is a ‘slight nag’. Soha added, “She’s very scary, it’s not sweet at all. Everyone says Bangla is a mishti language, it’s not at all. She would only lose her temper in Bangla and do hisaab-kitaab in Bangla. As a result, none of us speak any Bengali. My brother and her have this wonderful relationship, where every time they fight with each other they call me. And I have to intercede.”

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Soha described working with her mother as ‘terrifying’. She said, “I have worked with my mother in a film called Life Goes On, which was terrifying. To do one advertisement with her, I feel very scared. Her standards are very high. Everything from costumes to design to matching shoes, she does it all in two weeks in advance. And when it comes to me, my clothes inevitably have some dal stain or something and I am least bothered.”

She recently returned to acting with the ZEE5 comedy series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, in which she stars with Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh, among others. It marks Soha’s first acting project since 2018’s Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.