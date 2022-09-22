Soha Ali Khan remembers father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his death anniversary: ‘Miss this voice’

Actor Soha Ali Khan took to social media on Thursday to remember her late father and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his 11th death anniversary. Mansoor, who was also referred to as ‘Tiger’ in the world of cricket, was the father of Soha, Saba Ali Khan and actor Saif Ali Khan. He was the husband of actor Sharmila Tagore.

In the vintage video, Mansoor is seen recalling the time in an interview when he was informed about death of his father and he was too young to understand the tragedy that had befallen him. Then the video shows some facts about Mansoor’s life. From taking on the captaincy of the Indian cricket team only at the age of 21 to him talking about how difficult life without a father could be for him. The video shows some really old pictures of the Prince of Pataudi, whose father Nawab Mohammad Iftikhar Ali Khan Siddiqui Pataudi was also an Indian cricketer.

Soha captioned the image as, “How I miss this voice 1941-2011.” The actor was reminded by fans that she had uploaded the same video some time back as well. Acknowledging the concern, Soha wrote, “I posted this long back …thanks for the reminder.”

Soha Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with 2004 film Dil Maange More and found her footing with 2006 film Rang De Basanti, where she played a pivotal character in the story. She then went on to feature in multiple films such as Ahista Ahista, Tum Mile and Mr Joe B Carvalho among others. Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and together they have a daughter Inaaya. The actor was recently seen in the web series Hush Hush, where she plays the role of a former journalist.