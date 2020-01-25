Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu celebrate fifth wedding anniversary, share throwback wedding video

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrate fifth wedding anniversary.(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram) Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrate fifth wedding anniversary.(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today. Reminiscing the special day, the two shared their wedding video on Instagram. While Soha captioned the video as, “Happy Anniversary,” Kunal wrote a small heartfelt note on Instagram.

In the post, he mentioned, “Happy Anniversary. It’s been 5 years and it seems like a good time to share my happiness with everyone. Thank you for being your wonderful and sometimes not so wonderful self. Thank you for all the smiles and tears thank you for all the hugs and stares. Thank you for being my friend thank you for being my wife. Thank you for making me a father and giving me a new life.”

Their wedding video features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan at their candid best. We also get a glimpse of Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia and other celebrities.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Ever since the two posted the video, Soha and Kunal are receiving wishes from their friends. Sophie Choudhry wrote, “This is❤️❤️❤️ And you were the most beautiful bride.. Happy anniversary”. Veere Di Wedding actor Shikha Talsania also wished the couple a very happy anniversary.

Shreyas Talpade wrote, “Happy Anniversary Kemmu kaka & @sakpataudi. Wishing for many years of happiness & togetherness.” Director Anand Tiwari commented on the video, “Happy anniversary hai bhaiya – bhabhi”

Soha and Kunal got married in 2015. The two are proud parents of a daughter named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd