Soha Ali Khan reveals why she and Kunal Kemmu are a ‘perfect match’ as they celebrate 7th wedding anniversary 

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrate their wedding anniversary today. Soha wished Kunal on their 7th wedding anniversary and wrote, “Happy 7 years my love ❤️ there’s no itch that you can’t scratch, that s why we make the perfect match! @kunalkemmu”. Kunal also wished Soha with an Instagram post. As soon as they dropped the posts, Kunal and Soha received adorable wishes from their friends and family members.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback photo of Soha and Kunal from their wedding and wrote, “Happy anniversary my lovelies.” Ramesh Taurani shared a picture and wished the two a “lifetime of love, happiness and togetherness.” Soha’s elder sister Saba Pataudi posted an Instagram reel with some throwback photos. “These pictures bring back loads of memories…” Saba wrote as she wished Kunal and Soha on their wedding anniversary. Angad Bedi, Sumeet Vyas, Patralekhaa, Neha Dhupia and Tiger Shroff also wished the couple on their anniversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Soha and Kunal got married in 2015. The two welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in 2017. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Soha explained that Inaaya has an idea of what is her and Kunal’s job. She said as far as parenting duties are concerned, Kunal and she ‘split up’ their chores equally.

“Well, [Inaaya] understands that the both of us have to be away from her for a certain stretch of time and she understands a little bit of the jobs that we do, she is just really good at letting you go to work. It’s difficult because sometimes I hardly see her for two whole days. When I come home, she’s gone to school or to do one of her numerous extracurricular classes. We are trying hard to be there for her, she wants someone to read her books and do the things that only family members can do.

“We split up the parenting duties equally, whenever Kunal is around the house, he takes care of everything else while I do the same when I’m not working. It takes way more than one person to bring up a child, however,” she said.

On the work front, Soha returned to screens with Kuan Banegi Shikharwati, a series on ZEE5, which saw her sharing the screen space with Naseeruddin Shah and Lara Dutta among others.