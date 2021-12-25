scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 25, 2021
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu ring in Christmas with daughter Inaaya at Pataudi Palace, mom Sharmila Tagore poses with her antlers on

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore celebrated Christmas at the Pataudi family home and shared photos on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 25, 2021 3:10:53 pm
soha ali khanSoha Ali Khan shared a few photos from her Christmas celebration on social media. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated Christmas morning at the Pataudi family home, with their daughter Inaaya. Soha’s mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, also posed with them in front of the decorated Christmas tree.

Wearing matching outfits, Soha shared a family photo with the caption, “We wish you a Merry Christmas !! @kunalkemmu.” Another set of photos from Kunal had the family enjoying a nice walk in the garden as they soaked in the sun. “Christmas pyjama’s squad 🎅 #merrychristmas 🎄,” he shared in the caption.

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

kunal kemmu Soha shared this photo of Kunal from her Christmas morning. soha ali khan She also shared a click of her daughter Inaaya.

While Soha and Kunal are ringing in Christmas at their family home in Pataudi, her brother Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their children Taimur and Jehangir are spending Christmas in Mumbai. Kareena, who recently tested negative for Covid-19, is celebrating the day with her family at the annual Kapoor family brunch hosted by late Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal Kapoor.

On Christmas eve, Ranbir Kapoor was photographed with his mother Neetu Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt as they rang in the festivities.

