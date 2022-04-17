Soha Ali Khan turns daughter Inaaya into an Easter egg, says she is ‘ready to hatch’. See adorable post

Actor Soha Ali Khan’s photos with daughter Inaaya never fail to go viral. On the occasion of Easter, a festival they always celebrate, Soha Ali Khan shared a sweet photo of her daughter Inaaya wrapped in paper. She captioned the photo, “My little Easter egg is ready to hatch!!”

The post received much love from fans as well as Soha’s sister Saba, who wrote, “Love her loads ..my jaan.” Fans flooded the photo with hearts, while others found similarities to Kareena Kapoor’s son, Taimur. One wrote, “For a minute, I thought it was Tim Tim.. That eyes… Family genes… Lots of love inni… ” Others added, “Too cute and adorable!”

Soha Ali Khan married Kunal Kemmu in 2015 and the couple welcomed Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.

In an interview with Indian Express, Soha revealed that both of them divide the parental responsibilities equally. “We split up the parenting duties equally, whenever Kunal is around the house, he takes care of everything else while I do the same when I’m not working. It takes way more than one person to bring up a child, however.” She also mentioned that owing to their hectic schedules, they need to be away from Inaaya for a certain stretch of time, something which the little one has understood.