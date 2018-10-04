Follow Us:
Thursday, October 04, 2018
Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia and others attend Soha Ali Khan’s birthday bash

Soha Ali Khan celebrated her 40th birthday with her husband Kunal Kemmu and a few of her friends. Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Aayush Sharma were among the attendees.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 4, 2018 10:39:49 am
soha ali khan birthday photos Celebrities like Karan Johar and Neha Dhupia attended Soha Ali Khan’s birthday party.

Soha Ali Khan celebrated her 40th birthday in Mumbai in the company of some of her closest friends. The actor donned a golden dress and attended her soirée with husband Kunal Kemmu. The bash also saw Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan, Maria Goretti, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade among others in attendance.

Recently, Soha celebrated her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s first birthday. She also attended Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. In September, Soha and Kunal went on a family vacation with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Here are some photos from Soha Ali Khan’s birthday party:

soha and kunal at Soha Ali Khan's birthday Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu posed for the shutterbugs. soha ali khan birthday party Soha Ali Khan turns 40 today. Karan Johar at Soha Ali Khan's birthday Karan Johar attended Soha Ali Khan’s birthday. Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan at Soha Ali Khan's birthday Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan at Soha Ali Khan’s birthday. Neha Dhupia at Soha Ali Khan's birthday Neha Dhupia at Soha Ali Khan’s birthday bash. Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti at Soha Ali Khan's birthday Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti posed for the photographers at the celebration. Sophie Choudry at Soha Ali Khan's birthday Sophie Choudry was seen at the celebration as well. Shreyas Talpade at Soha Ali Khan's birthday Shreyas Talpade attended the party as well.

(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

