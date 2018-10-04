Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia and others attend Soha Ali Khan’s birthday bash

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 4, 2018 10:39:49 am
Soha Ali Khan celebrated her 40th birthday in Mumbai in the company of some of her closest friends. The actor donned a golden dress and attended her soirée with husband Kunal Kemmu. The bash also saw Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan, Maria Goretti, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade among others in attendance.
Recently, Soha celebrated her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s first birthday. She also attended Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. In September, Soha and Kunal went on a family vacation with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Here are some photos from Soha Ali Khan’s birthday party:
(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
