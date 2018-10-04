Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia and others attend Soha Ali Khan’s birthday bash

Celebrities like Karan Johar and Neha Dhupia attended Soha Ali Khan’s birthday party. Celebrities like Karan Johar and Neha Dhupia attended Soha Ali Khan’s birthday party.

Soha Ali Khan celebrated her 40th birthday in Mumbai in the company of some of her closest friends. The actor donned a golden dress and attended her soirée with husband Kunal Kemmu. The bash also saw Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan, Maria Goretti, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade among others in attendance.

Recently, Soha celebrated her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s first birthday. She also attended Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. In September, Soha and Kunal went on a family vacation with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Here are some photos from Soha Ali Khan’s birthday party:

Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu posed for the shutterbugs. Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu posed for the shutterbugs.

Soha Ali Khan turns 40 today. Soha Ali Khan turns 40 today.

Karan Johar attended Soha Ali Khan’s birthday. Karan Johar attended Soha Ali Khan’s birthday.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan at Soha Ali Khan’s birthday. Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan at Soha Ali Khan’s birthday.

Neha Dhupia at Soha Ali Khan’s birthday bash. Neha Dhupia at Soha Ali Khan’s birthday bash.

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti posed for the photographers at the celebration. Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti posed for the photographers at the celebration.

Sophie Choudry was seen at the celebration as well. Sophie Choudry was seen at the celebration as well.

Shreyas Talpade attended the party as well. Shreyas Talpade attended the party as well.

(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd