Soha Ali Khan applauds Aishwarya Mohanraj for her courage as comedian opens up about using weight loss drugs: ‘Someone said it’
In her latest social media post, actor Soha Ali Khan supported comedian-influencer Aishwarya Mohanraj for opening up about using Mounjaro to lose weight.
In the past few months, Bollywood celebrities who appear to have lost weight have constantly been asked questions about weight loss drugs. With the rise of Ozempic and Mounjaro, the physical transformation of celebrities have come under the scanner as their fans are curious to know if their weight loss was aided by these drugs.
Recently, comedian-influencer Aishwarya Mohranraj shared a video where she opened up about using Mounjaro, and what led her to doing so. While many on the internet supported Aishwarya for her honest confession, she also faced some backlash. And now, actor Soha Ali Khan has applauded Aishwarya’s courage for making this confession on a public platform.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Soha supported Aishwarya for revealing the truth behind her journey. In a video, she said, “So finally someone said it. They lost a ton of weight not just by eating right or working out, but by taking Mounjaro. And I think it takes great courage to speak the truth.”
The actor emphasised on a part of the comedian’s speech, where she requested people to always take the doctor’s advice and not trust an influencer’s word while considering weight loss drugs. She added, “Ozempic and Mounjaro aren’t weight loss trends. They are serious medical treatments, and they are only meant for certain people.”
Soha Ali Khan accepted that weight loss can be challenging, and it cannot be done on the basis of willpower alone. There are several other factors that play an important role, including hormones, insulin resistance, PCOS, thyroid, and metabolism. “Injections can help, but they are serious, and they have side effects. They need tests and medical supervision. So instead of asking who is taking it, we should ask ourselves, who really needs it?” she highlighted.
Earlier this week, Aishwarya Mohanraj talked about her struggle with weight loss despite following strict diets and exercise. She also spoke about her mental health struggles amid this phase. “My most insane and biggest insecurity was my double chin. I stopped making videos. I stopped coming online because I couldn’t see myself. I took this drug every week for 6 months. In these 6 months, my weight reduced from 74 kilograms to 52 kilograms. It’s rapid. It’s mad. It’s crazy and insane (sic),” she said.
