Soha Ali Khan applauds Aishwarya Mohanraj for her courage as comedian opens up about using weight loss drugs: ‘Someone said it’

In her latest social media post, actor Soha Ali Khan supported comedian-influencer Aishwarya Mohanraj for opening up about using Mounjaro to lose weight.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 09:42 AM IST
Soha Ali Khan supports Aishwarya Mohanraj for opening up about using Mounjaro to lose weightSoha Ali Khan supports Aishwarya Mohanraj for opening up about using Mounjaro to lose weight (Photo: Instagram/Sohapataudi, Aishwarya Mohanraj)
Make us preferred source on Google

In the past few months, Bollywood celebrities who appear to have lost weight have constantly been asked questions about weight loss drugs. With the rise of Ozempic and Mounjaro, the physical transformation of celebrities have come under the scanner as their fans are curious to know if their weight loss was aided by these drugs.

Recently, comedian-influencer Aishwarya Mohranraj shared a video where she opened up about using Mounjaro, and what led her to doing so. While many on the internet supported Aishwarya for her honest confession, she also faced some backlash. And now, actor Soha Ali Khan has applauded Aishwarya’s courage for making this confession on a public platform.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Soha supported Aishwarya for revealing the truth behind her journey. In a video, she said, “So finally someone said it. They lost a ton of weight not just by eating right or working out, but by taking Mounjaro. And I think it takes great courage to speak the truth.”

ALSO READ | Karan Johar denies using Ozempic, reveals secret behind drastic weight loss: ‘One meal a day for seven months; no glucose, no lactose, no gluten’

The actor emphasised on a part of the comedian’s speech, where she requested people to always take the doctor’s advice and not trust an influencer’s word while considering weight loss drugs. She added, “Ozempic and Mounjaro aren’t weight loss trends. They are serious medical treatments, and they are only meant for certain people.”

Soha Ali Khan accepted that weight loss can be challenging, and it cannot be done on the basis of willpower alone. There are several other factors that play an important role, including hormones, insulin resistance, PCOS, thyroid, and metabolism. “Injections can help, but they are serious, and they have side effects. They need tests and medical supervision. So instead of asking who is taking it, we should ask ourselves, who really needs it?” she highlighted.

Earlier this week, Aishwarya Mohanraj talked about her struggle with weight loss despite following strict diets and exercise. She also spoke about her mental health struggles amid this phase. “My most insane and biggest insecurity was my double chin. I stopped making videos. I stopped coming online because I couldn’t see myself. I took this drug every week for 6 months. In these 6 months, my weight reduced from 74 kilograms to 52 kilograms. It’s rapid. It’s mad. It’s crazy and insane (sic),” she said.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Juhi Chawla
Before O'Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence
Rangoon
Anil Kapoor landed a role that was first offered to Kamal Haasan, actor recalls how Raj Kapoor brought it together: 'Raj saab said I could do this'
Anil kapoor expresso
Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek passes away at 48
James Van Der Beek
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Great opportunities to work with India, says Tarique aide as Bangladesh votes
Great opportunities to work with India, says Tarique aide as Bangladesh votes
After assurance in High Court, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in new building plan
Exclusive | After assurance in High Court, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in Central Vista plan
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Rangoon
Before O'Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
Sanjaya Baru writes: US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
Lin Laishram
Lin Laishram, 40, talks about her pregnancy journey, cravings, Randeep Hooda: ‘Baby will be served good food every day’
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Before Pakistan game, India must study Australia's batting template at the Premadasa
Australia
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
How did supermassive black holes become such monsters? New study shows it may have been 'feeding frenzy'
A supermassive black hole at the centre of a large galaxy ( AI-generated with Google Gemini)
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch on Feb 25: Design changes, specs and pre-order details
The much anticipated Galaxy S26 series is said to have a redesigned camera island.
Lin Laishram, 40, talks about her pregnancy journey, cravings, Randeep Hooda: ‘Baby will be served good food every day’
Lin Laishram
Advertisement
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement