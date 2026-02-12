Soha Ali Khan applauds Aishwarya Mohanraj for her courage as comedian opens up about using weight loss drugs: ‘Someone said it’

In the past few months, Bollywood celebrities who appear to have lost weight have constantly been asked questions about weight loss drugs. With the rise of Ozempic and Mounjaro, the physical transformation of celebrities have come under the scanner as their fans are curious to know if their weight loss was aided by these drugs.

Recently, comedian-influencer Aishwarya Mohranraj shared a video where she opened up about using Mounjaro, and what led her to doing so. While many on the internet supported Aishwarya for her honest confession, she also faced some backlash. And now, actor Soha Ali Khan has applauded Aishwarya’s courage for making this confession on a public platform.