As social media trolls engulf Bollywood, Soni Razdan writes about ‘miserable people’: ‘You are not what they…’

Bollywood actor and Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan often posts inspiring quotes on her social media account. On Wednesday, she posted about a trait of miserable people and how they should be avoided. Her post comes at a time when her daughter Alia’s film Brahmastra is at the receiving end of social media negativity and Bollywood is also suffering from the ‘Boycott campaigns’.

The Raazi star shared a photo on Instagram that had the words, “Miserable people will try to make you miserable with them. You have the power to choose whether they succeed or not.” In the caption of her post, Soni wrote, “Remember this next time someone tries to demean you, destroy you, or delight in your hour of darkness. You are not what they want you to be. You are you. And you are amazing ! 🤩♥️🙏 .”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra hit the theatres on Friday. Despite several calls for its boycott on social media, the film has been doing good business in the theaters. In the first three days, the Ayan Mukerji directorial earned Rs 120.75 crore domestically and currently its collection is over Rs 150 crore.

On Tuesday, Soni Razdan had also posted a throwback picture with Alia that she had clicked seven years ago. Along with the photo, she wrote, “On this day 7 years ago … when you came and saw my play ‘Where Did I Leave my Purdah’, and we took this funny pic in my dressing room. I remember it like it was just perhaps a year or two ago…. how does time fly so fast ?” Reacting to her mother’s post, Alia wondered why was she making a “strange face” in the photo.

Alia Bhatt is expecting her first baby soon. A few media reports suggest that her mother Soni and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor are planning an ‘all-girls’ baby shower for her soon.