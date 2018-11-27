SocialForGood: Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Ayushmann Khurrana speak on social issues

Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Ayushmann Khurrana and other Bollywood stars come under one roof to spread awareness on issues like mental health, cyber bullying and women entrepreneurship.

#SocialForCause is an initiative to spread awareness on issues like mental health, cyber bullying and women entrepreneurship.

Priyanka Chopra had earlier announced that she has partnered with Facebook India for a live event called #SocialForGood to spread awareness on issues like mental health, cyber bullying and women entrepreneurship. The event took place in Mumbai today, in the presence of several other Bollywood personalities like Diljit Dosanjh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

Talking about the event and influence of social media on social issues, Priyanka said in a statement: “There is no denying the power of social media. It is a force which once unleashed, is difficult to control or stop. Its force comes from the huge influence it wields and recognising that means, using it well, to do some good. I have personally witnessed the positive effects of social media in bringing awareness and action to many of the causes I hold dear to my heart. The right content can make all the difference.”

Dijit Dosanjh marked his presence at #SocialForGood event. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Ayushmann Khurrana was one of the guests of the evening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni also supported the #SocialForGood initiative. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Richa Chaddha also marked her presence at the event. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Mallika Dua struck a pose for the cameras. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam will also be talking about social media’s pros. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Ishaan Khatter looked dapper at the #SocialForGood event. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor took her fashion game a notch higher at the event. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Singer Armaan Malik was also present at Priyanka Chopra’s initiative.  (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka had previously said that she feels the idea to use it “to bring awareness to causes that matter, celebrate some real-life stories and also inspire people to do their bit for the community, is fantastic”.

(With inputs of IANS)

