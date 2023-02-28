scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Sobhita Dhulipala recalls getting rejected as a background model, was later signed as ambassador for the same brand

Sobhita Dhulipala shared that she was once rejected as a background model for a brand and years later, they signed her as a brand ambassador.

Sobhita DhulipalaSobhita Dhulipala was last seen in The Night Manager. (Photo: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala, who was recently seen in The Night Manager, has shared that she was once rejected as a background model for a brand that later signed her as a brand ambassador. Dhulipala recalled that in her early days in Mumbai, when she was working as a model, she would often audition for TV commercials but never landed anything.

“I never got even one because they told me I was not pretty or appealing and I was like, ‘Yes, obviously,'” she said in an interview with Mashable India. The Made in Heaven actor was speaking about how as a teenager, she felt under confident about her looks and that transitioned into her 20s as well. She recalled auditioning for Loreal as a background model and was rejected.

Mujhe voh bhi nahi mila (I did not even get that),” she said adding, “Background mein bhi reject kia tha (They rejected me as a background model also).” Sobhita said that three years ago, she signed with the brand and that felt “nice”. “I was with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, passing shampoos, doing the ad, and I’m just like nice. It’s nice to be here,” she said.

Sobhita Dhulipala made her debut with Raman Raghav 2.0 but shot to fame after appearing in Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven in 2019. In the chat, the actor shared that the second season of the show will release this year and this time, her character has gone through a massive change. She compared it to Joker from the DC Universe.

Sobhita was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s The Night Manager where she played Kaveri. The second part of the season will release in June.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 17:59 IST
