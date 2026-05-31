Sobhita Dhulipala on scrutiny around relationship with Naga Chaitanya: ‘Polarising views’

Sobhita Dhulipala recently opened up about the attention her relationship with Naga Chaitanya has received and revealed how she has remained unaffected by it.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiMay 31, 2026 10:35 AM IST
Sobhita Dhulipala on relationship with Naga ChaitanyaSobhita Dhulipala opens up about the spotlight on her relationship with Naga Chaitanya. (Photos: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram)
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Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on December 4, 2024, after getting engaged in August that year. However, their relationship had been under public scrutiny long before the wedding. Rumours of the two dating first surfaced in 2022, a year after Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Although the couple largely chose to remain silent on the rumours, their relationship continued to make headlines. Recently, Dhulipala reflected on the widespread public interest in her relationship with Chaitanya.

Also Read: ‘I see them as family, not an industry’: Sobhita Dhulipala on life and career after marriage

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Sobhita Dhulipala said, “All of these things have taught me that. Sure, there was some attention, but I think people are curious. I was living my life, and I am not sure what reaction was expected out of me. I am in a great place in my… I feel surer of who I am with time. I am very comfortable to sit amidst polarising views without being touched by it.”

She further added, “There is so much conversation, so much heat, in general, about everything. It is like weather. Society has weather. It can’t be taken seriously; it is not forever. The weather is going to change. I think one has to be centred to know that.”

Last year, during an interview with News 18, Sobhita Dhulipala spoke about one year of marriage with Naga Chaitanya. She said, “True love is when you feel like you are complete and then your partner reveals the parts of you that are inside you. I don’t know if I believe that someone is incomplete and that someone else will fill that space. Because we are complete in ourselves. But I will not be perfect in the house. I said that because I was emotional at the time. It’s similar to Carl Jung’s theory. Some people say that we will meet our soulmate, and they will complete us. I don’t think so. We are complete in ourselves. Some people find it quickly; some people take time to realize it. But along the way, someone will come along and reveal parts of your nature. In that moment of desire, most love is born.”

 

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Also Read | Rumours of cheating on ex-wife Samantha push Naga Chaitanya to court: ‘This is trolling’

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala will be next seen in Pa Ranjith’s futuristic sci-fi drama Vettuvam. Naga Chaitanya will soon be seen in Vrushakarma, a horror mythological action adventure film. Directed by Karthik Dandu, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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