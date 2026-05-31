Sobhita Dhulipala on scrutiny around relationship with Naga Chaitanya: ‘Polarising views’

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on December 4, 2024, after getting engaged in August that year. However, their relationship had been under public scrutiny long before the wedding. Rumours of the two dating first surfaced in 2022, a year after Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Although the couple largely chose to remain silent on the rumours, their relationship continued to make headlines. Recently, Dhulipala reflected on the widespread public interest in her relationship with Chaitanya.

Also Read: ‘I see them as family, not an industry’: Sobhita Dhulipala on life and career after marriage

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Sobhita Dhulipala said, “All of these things have taught me that. Sure, there was some attention, but I think people are curious. I was living my life, and I am not sure what reaction was expected out of me. I am in a great place in my… I feel surer of who I am with time. I am very comfortable to sit amidst polarising views without being touched by it.”