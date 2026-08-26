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Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya saw each other ‘once a month’ in first year of marriage
Sobhita Dhulipala recently opened up about her life after getting married to Naga Chaitanya.
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in December 2024 after being in a relationship for a little over two years. In a recent interview, Sobhita opened up about how they are adjusting to their new life, and revealed that in the first year of the marriage, they only saw each other once a month because of their work commitments.
During a chat with Vogue India, the actor shared that she always wanted to get married following her traditional customs and it was a part of her childhood fantasy. “I didn’t think I’d end up with someone who’s an actor or from my state but I always wanted a wedding that had my culture’s nuances. It was part of the fantasy from when I was a child,” she said.
She then spoke about striking a work-life balance during the early days of their marriage and said, “Within a few weeks of being married, I left to shoot in Tamil Nadu. I was there for over 150 days and in the first year of our marriage, I probably saw him maybe once a month, so we were still understanding this mix together. Now, in the past few months, we’re adapting to life. The one thing I know is we both prioritise what’s needed to keep the connection healthy.”
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When Naga Chaitanya called Sobhita ‘rooted’
During an interview with Vogue India in November 2025, Naga Chaitanya spoke about his admiration for his wife. “In Mumbai, she’s the quintessential city girl – cool, hip, forward-thinking—but back home in Vizag, she’s deeply rooted in her culture,” the actor shared.
Having grown up in a multilingual household himself – Tamil and English, Naga was impressed when he heard Sobhita talking in Telugu. “I keep joking that she should teach me, pass on all that intelligence,” he said.
About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala started dating each other in 2022, and got married on December 4, 2024. The couple had a grand wedding ceremony at Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios, which belongs to Chaitanya’s family. Before this, Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got divorced in 2021, after getting married in 2017.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sobhita was last seen in the Telugu crime thriller Cheekatilo. She will next star in the highly-anticipated Tamil sci-fi drama Vettuvam, directed by Pa Ranjith. Naga Chaitanya will next feature in Vrushakarma.
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