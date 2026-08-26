Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya saw each other ‘once a month’ in first year of marriage

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in December 2024 after being in a relationship for a little over two years. In a recent interview, Sobhita opened up about how they are adjusting to their new life, and revealed that in the first year of the marriage, they only saw each other once a month because of their work commitments.

During a chat with Vogue India, the actor shared that she always wanted to get married following her traditional customs and it was a part of her childhood fantasy. “I didn’t think I’d end up with someone who’s an actor or from my state but I always wanted a wedding that had my culture’s nuances. It was part of the fantasy from when I was a child,” she said.