‘Please don’t hate me’: Sneha Ullal reveals Aishwarya Rai’s surprising reaction after her apology to their ‘lookalike’ comparisons

Back in 2005, actor Sneha Ullal made a lot of noise, and it wasn’t because she was going to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan, but because of her close resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with fans and media alike dubbing her Aishwarya’s ‘doppelganger’. In a recent interaction, Sneha revealed how Aishwarya Rai reacted to their comparisons and also spoke about her experience of working with Salman Khan.

Speaking to AlphaNeon Studioz, Sneha said, “Salman Khan supported me a lot during Lucky shoot.” When asked if Salman was ever irritated with her because she was a debut actress and he was a seasoned star much senior to her, she said, “Not even once. He was very patient with me, very supportive. Salman Khan didn’t show the Salman Khan attitude to me that people know about.”