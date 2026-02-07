Smriti Mandhana’s mother shares a meme trolling Palash Muchhal after cricketer’s WPL win, fans say ‘the comeback was personal’

After Smriti Mandhana’s WPL win, memes taking digs at her ex, Palash Muchhal, went viral across social media. Smriti’s mother shared one such meme.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 7, 2026
Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were supposed to get married on Sunday, but their wedding was indefinitely postponed.Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were supposed to get married in November last year but their wedding was called off.
Smriti Mandhana recently made headlines as she led her team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to win the Women’s Premier League (WPL) title. This win was especially significant for Smriti, who recently went through a tough phase personally after her wedding with singer-composer Palash Muchhal was called off at the last moment. Fans of the cricketer rallied behind her, sharing congratulatory messages across social media. Meanwhile, memes taking digs at Smriti’s ex Palash Muchhal also went viral following her big win. Smriti’s mother shared one such meme that appeared to take a dig at Palash.

Smriti’s mom takes a dig at Palash

The meme stated that Smriti destroyed the Delhi Capitals bowlers in the finals, hitting runs out of the park, as if she had seen the face of her ex in each of the opposing players. Smriti’s mother, Smita Mandhana, reposted the meme on her private Instagram account. Smita reshared several other posts as well.

Smita Mandhana Smita Mandhana takes a dig Palash Muchhal.

 

One of the posts Smita reshared spoke about how Smriti showed resilience in the face of adversity. It read, “They never saw the nights you cried in silence, one and a half months of storms within. Battles fought where no crowd claps, where strength is born quietly, unseen.. Trolls screamed loud, tried to dim your fire, questioned your worth, your every move. But you chose grace over noise, And let your bat speak the truth..”

It added, “But courage stitched into every stride. You didn’t just play the game- You led, you rose, you inspired…Today you weren’t just outstanding, you were unbreakable, fierce, free. You didn’t survive the storm, Smriti, you became what strength looks like to me.”

ALSO READ: ‘Cursed’ TV show led by 3 women was scarred by tragedy when 2 actresses died, third left showbiz forever; ex-Miss India Nafisa Joseph prayed for ‘peace’

What happened between Palash and Smriti?

Palash and Smriti had been dating for years and were set to tie the knot on November 23. However, a day before the wedding, the media was informed that the wedding had been called off due to Smriti’s father’s ill health. However, later, allegations surfaced accusing Palash of cheating on Smriti just a day before the wedding.

Earlier, Vidnyan Mane, who claimed to be a childhood friend of Smriti Mandhana, made serious allegations against Palash and told Hindustan Times, “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me.”

