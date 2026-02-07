Smriti Mandhana’s mother shares a meme trolling Palash Muchhal after cricketer’s WPL win, fans say ‘the comeback was personal’

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were supposed to get married in November last year but their wedding was called off.

Smriti Mandhana recently made headlines as she led her team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to win the Women’s Premier League (WPL) title. This win was especially significant for Smriti, who recently went through a tough phase personally after her wedding with singer-composer Palash Muchhal was called off at the last moment. Fans of the cricketer rallied behind her, sharing congratulatory messages across social media. Meanwhile, memes taking digs at Smriti’s ex Palash Muchhal also went viral following her big win. Smriti’s mother shared one such meme that appeared to take a dig at Palash.

Smriti’s mom takes a dig at Palash

The meme stated that Smriti destroyed the Delhi Capitals bowlers in the finals, hitting runs out of the park, as if she had seen the face of her ex in each of the opposing players. Smriti’s mother, Smita Mandhana, reposted the meme on her private Instagram account. Smita reshared several other posts as well.