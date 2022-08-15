Smriti Irani remembers ‘brother and dreamer’ Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: ‘The legacy will live on..’

Business tycoon Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s death on Sunday came as a shocker to people from every industry. From celebrities to politicians, everyone is mourning Jhunjhunwala’s loss. Actor turned politician Smriti Irani took to Twitter and remembered the legend. Irani said that she lost her brother and also stated that his legacy will live on.

Calling Jhunjhunwala a dreamer, she wrote, “I lost my brother today .. a relationship not known to many. They call him a billionaire investor, the Badshah of BSE .. but what he really was .. is and always will be .. is a dreamer.” She further continued, “He was tenacious, he was tender, he was graceful, he was as my gentle giant. Bhaiyya always told me ‘ apan apne dam par jeyenge ‘ .. and he lived on his own terms.” She concluded by saying, “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala… the legend, the legacy will live on..”, she added.

I lost my brother today .. a relationship not known to many. They call him a billionaire investor , the badshah of BSE .. but what he really was .. is and always will be .. is a dreamer .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 14, 2022

Earlier, Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also remembered his dear friend. Posting a photo of Jhunjhunwala speaking to Narendra Modi, the actor wrote on Twitter, “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was a dear friend, always been a well wisher of my family…specially my daughters Sonam and Rhea .. a visionary and a true Indian patriot .. loved films and music .. we will miss him dearly.”

The ‘big bull’ Jhunjhunwala was also associated with Bollywood. He produced Sridevi’s comeback film English-Vinglish. After that he went on to produce two more movies, Shamitabh and Ki & Ka. Jhunjhunwala breathed his last in Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. The billionaire investor was 62-years-old and the cause of his death is still unknown.