Smriti Irani praises Thappad, Anubhav Sinha says would love to show her the film

Union minister Smriti Irani has praised director Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film Thappad, which addresses the issue of domestic violence, saying though her political views might be opposite to his, she would still urge the audiences to watch the movie.

Irani, a BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP, shared a still from the Taapsee Pannu-starrer on her official Instagram account on Sunday.

“I might not support the political ideology of the director or may disagree with some actors on some issues but this is a story that I will definitely watch and hope people watch it with their families. It’s not ok to hit a woman… Not even a slap… Not even just one slap,” the minister wrote in the caption.

Thappad follows a woman (Pannu) who decides to separate from her husband after he publicly slaps her.

In his response, Sinha, whose past two movies — Mulk and Article 15 — were critical success, said he would love to screen the film for Irani.

“Seriously gracious of her! Would love to show her the film,” the filmmaker wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The director has been quite vocal in his criticism of the BJP-led central government’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Thappad, which also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra and Manav Kaul, is scheduled to be released on February 28.

