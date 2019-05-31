Toggle Menu
Smriti Irani helps Asha Bhosle amidst crazy rush post-PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremonyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/smriti-irani-helps-asha-bhosle-amidst-crazy-rush-post-pm-modi-swearing-in-ceremony-5757637/

Smriti Irani helps Asha Bhosle amidst crazy rush post-PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Thursday arrived in the National Capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi. The event was held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

asha bhosle, smriti irani
Asha Bhosle shared this photo with Smriti Irani on Twitter.

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Thursday arrived in the National Capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi. The event was held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, after the grand ceremony concluded at 9 pm, Bhosle was left stranded. However, Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani came to her rescue.

Bhosle took to Twitter and wrote, “I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that’s why she won.”

Smriti Irani replied to Asha Bhosle with a folded hands emoji. Later in the day, Irani congratulated Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Envisioning a better India under the ‘stewardship’ of PM Modi, the actor-turned-politician tweeted, “My heartiest congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji on taking oath as Prime Minister of India for the second time in a row with a historic mandate. Under his stewardship, India will scale greater heights. #ModiSwearingIn.”

Also read | Rajinikanth and other celebs attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Smriti Irani also congratulated Amit Shah. Her post read, “Congratulations to @AmitShah ji who transformed BJP into one of the largest political organisations in the world & will now play a bigger role in building #NewIndia. It is an honour to serve as a Minister in the same Cabinet as him under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji.”

Apart from Asha Bhosle, several other celebrities from the Indian film fraternity attended the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Those who were in attendance included Rajinikanth, Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Sunny Deol and Kapil Sharma among others.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 A democracy gives you the right to ask a question: Anurag Kashyap
2 Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma and others attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony
3 Rajinikanth and other celebs attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony