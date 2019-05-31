Smriti Irani helps Asha Bhosle amidst crazy rush post-PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Thursday arrived in the National Capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi. The event was held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, after the grand ceremony concluded at 9 pm, Bhosle was left stranded. However, Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani came to her rescue.

Advertising

Bhosle took to Twitter and wrote, “I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that’s why she won.”

Smriti Irani replied to Asha Bhosle with a folded hands emoji. Later in the day, Irani congratulated Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that’s why she won. pic.twitter.com/vDV84PrIVp — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 30, 2019

🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 31, 2019

Envisioning a better India under the ‘stewardship’ of PM Modi, the actor-turned-politician tweeted, “My heartiest congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji on taking oath as Prime Minister of India for the second time in a row with a historic mandate. Under his stewardship, India will scale greater heights. #ModiSwearingIn.”

My heartiest congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji on taking oath as Prime Minister of India for the second time in a row with a historic mandate. Under his stewardship, India will scale greater heights. #ModiSwearingIn — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 30, 2019

Also read | Rajinikanth and other celebs attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Smriti Irani also congratulated Amit Shah. Her post read, “Congratulations to @AmitShah ji who transformed BJP into one of the largest political organisations in the world & will now play a bigger role in building #NewIndia. It is an honour to serve as a Minister in the same Cabinet as him under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji.”

Congratulations to @AmitShah ji who transformed BJP into one of the largest political organisations in the world & will now play a bigger role in building #NewIndia. It is an honour to serve as a Minister in the same Cabinet as him under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 30, 2019

Apart from Asha Bhosle, several other celebrities from the Indian film fraternity attended the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Those who were in attendance included Rajinikanth, Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Sunny Deol and Kapil Sharma among others.