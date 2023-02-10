scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani gets married to Arjun Bhalla in dreamy Rajasthan wedding. See inside photos

Smriti Irani's step daughter Shanelle Irani got married to Arjun Bhalla near Jodhpur on Thursday.

smriti irani daughter weddingSmriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani got married on Thursday. (Photo: Tane Singh Sodha, Smriti Irani/Instagram)

Smriti Irani’s step daughter Shanelle Irani got married to Arjun Bhalla on Thursday in Khimsar Fort in Nagaur district near Jodhpur. The couple got engaged in 2021 and at the time, Smriti had shared photos of the couple on her social media.

Photos from the wedding, where Smriti wore red, have been circulating on social media.

 

In one of the photos, the couple can be seen posing under a beautifully lit tree.

The venue saw the haldi and mehendi functions on Wednesday, followed by the wedding function on Thursday. Photos from the venue suggest that this was a lavish wedding.

 

Smriti had previously shared a post on her social media handles announcing the engagement of her step-daughter. She shared in December 2021, “To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our mad cap family .. ❤️ bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law & worse .. me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani ❤️#newbeginnings 💌” However, as per reports, it was attended by family and close friends with not many VIPs present.

Smriti Irani married Zubin Irani in 2001. The couple have two sons – Zohr and Zoish. Shanelle is Smriti’s step daughter who was born to Zubin and his former wife Mona.

