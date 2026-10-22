Smita Jayakar recalls healing Sushant Singh Rajput, says Rhea texted ‘he is dwindling again’

Actor Smita Jayakar has recalled visiting Sushant Singh Rajput at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital to offer him healing while he was being treated for depression. In a recent interview, Smita said Rhea Chakraborty, whom she had worked with in Sonali Cable, contacted her for help. She also expressed regret that Sushant never made it to her ashram, saying she felt she could have helped him.

Smita, who is also known for her work as a spiritual healer, said she visited Sushant after Rhea reached out to her. Recalling their meeting, she said the actor spoke to her warmly and seemed happy. She added that they discussed the possibility of him visiting her ashram for a healing process, but the plan did not materialise.

“I had gone to offer Sushant Singh Rajput healing when he was admitted to Hinduja Hospital. He was being treated for depression there. Rhea had called me. I had worked with her in Sonali Cable, and we had spoken about these things earlier. She remembered that conversation and reached out to me. I told her I would come and see him,” Smita said in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan.

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She recalled that Sushant was receptive during their meeting. “At that point, he was probably under medication. He spoke to me very nicely and seemed very happy. I was planning to bring him to the ashram, and he was ready to come for one of the processes as well. That night, Rhea messaged me saying, ‘Smita, he is dwindling again.’ It never happened, and I wish he had come,” she added.

Smit said she had always admired Sushant as an actor and remembered embracing him during their meeting. “I gave him a nice, tight hug. I had always liked him as an actor,” she said.

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Smita Jayakar says she wished she could have helped Sushant

Recalling her reaction when she learnt about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Smita Jayakar said she wondered whether she could have done more to help him.

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“When I heard about his death, I thought, ‘Why didn’t he come to me? Why didn’t he get in touch with me again? I could have helped him,’” she recalled.

Smita also spoke in support of Rhea Chakraborty, saying she believed the actor wanted to help Sushant during that difficult period. Rhea was Sushant’s partner at the time and faced intense public scrutiny after his death.

“Rhea was the one who was with Sushant at that time and wanted to help him. This poor girl got dragged into all of this. When I worked with her, she was a very sweet girl,” Smita said.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, aged 34. His death triggered widespread public debate and multiple investigations, while Rhea Chakraborty became the subject of intense media scrutiny after allegations were made against her by Sushant’s family.

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The Central Bureau of Investigation later filed closure reports in cases linked to his death, stating that its investigation had found no evidence of foul play or criminal involvement by Rhea Chakraborty and her family. The agency concluded that the death was a case of suicide.

Smita Jayakar’s work as a spiritual healer

Alongside her acting career in films, television and theatre, Smita Jayakar has pursued spiritual practices and holistic healing for more than three decades. According to her official website, she has trained in 36 healing modalities and offers services that include Reiki, pranic healing, reconnective healing, chakra and aura work, meditation, and spiritual guidance. She has also conducted workshops and seminars on spirituality and personal growth.

Smita has spoken about her association with MaitriBodh Parivaar, a socio-spiritual organisation founded by Maitreya Dadashreeji. The organisation runs spiritual programmes and retreats, including ShantiKshetra Premgiri Ashram at the foothills of the Bhimashankar Mountains in Karjat, Maharashtra. The ashram describes itself as a centre for spiritual guidance, meditation and personal transformation.

DISCLAIMER: This article references mental health treatment, depression, and loss. The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical or mental health advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or distress, please reach out for professional support.