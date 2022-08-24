Siya trailer: Manish Mundra film is a dark tale of a woman’s struggle for justice. Watch video

The trailer of Manish Mundra’s film Siya is out, and it appears to be a heart-wrenching tale of a woman who decides to fight for justice, even when society won’t allow her to do so. The trailer gives a gist of the plot where a woman is gang-raped by the goons of a powerful man and she decides to fight the system to get justice for herself.

The film stars Pooja Pandey in the lead role. Vineet Kumar Singh plays the role of a lawyer who supports Siya in her journey. Siya marks Manish Mundra’s first directorial venture. He has previously produced films like Ankhon Dekhi, Masaan, Dhanak, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, among others.

Talking about the film, Mundra said in a statement, “Siya is a story of resilience and grit. It also deals with the hypocrisy behind crimes against women. It is such an important story at a time where these atrocities continue to rise all around the world. I hope Siya sparks important conversation and dialogue on the subject and that audiences understand the relevance of the film and support it.”

Pooja Pandey said her role in Siya “challenged every aspect of me as an artiste”. She shared, “This is a role of a lifetime. It challenged every aspect of me as an artiste. Victims have endured so much and I had to ensure that the character reflected the rollercoaster of emotions that goes through a woman’s mind when something this terrible happens to her. I hope I’ve done justice to the character and that audiences connect with her.”

“There couldn’t be a better way to celebrate the day. As an actor, I’m always on the lookout for new and challenging roles and Siya is one of them. It’s always special because while I’ve worked with Manish on three films before, this is our first as director-actor and I’m happy to be part of his directorial debut,” said Vineet Kumar Singh.

Drishyam Films production Siya releases in theatres on September 16.