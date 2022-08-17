Siya teaser: A chilling look at the crimes women are forced to endure and the exhaustive quest for justice

August 17, 2022 3:39:38 pm
The teaser for the film Siya, starring Pooja Pandey and Vineet Kumar Singh, just dropped. The grim video sees atrocities committed on women, and the subsequent fight for justice. It’s a hard look at the crimes that women are forced to endure, and how one woman struggles to overcome oppressive societal and state machinery to achieve justice. At the end of the clip, she asks a poignant question—what’s the point of justice, if there’s no one alive to experience it?
Directed by Manish Mundra, the film has been bankrolled by Drishyam Films, which has earlier produced Masaan and Newton.
Mundra had earlier explained in a statement that the film will explore the hypocrisy behind such crimes. He had said, “The numbers of these crimes are staggering and only seem to be growing with every passing day. We hope to empower women to stand up and speak out with this film. We hope that the audience will understand the relevance of our film and will speak out on the same.”
Talking about her role in Siya, Pooja Pandey had explained, “This role and character honestly takes a lot out of you emotionally and physically. I was moved by the script and just knew this story deserved to be told.” Her co-star Vineet Kumar Singh said that while the film is based in India, it has universal appeal as the concern is ‘global’.
The film will release nationwide on September 16, 2022.
