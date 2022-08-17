scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Siya teaser: A chilling look at the crimes women are forced to endure and the exhaustive quest for justice

The teaser for the upcoming film Siya promises to be a hard look at the crimes that women are forced to endure, and how one woman struggles to overcome oppressive societal and state machinery to achieve justice.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 3:39:38 pm
Drishyam ProductionsThe teaser for Siya has just dropped. (Photo: PR Handout)

The teaser for the film Siya, starring Pooja Pandey and Vineet Kumar Singh, just dropped. The grim video sees atrocities committed on women, and the subsequent fight for justice. It’s a hard look at the crimes that women are forced to endure, and how one woman struggles to overcome oppressive societal and state machinery to achieve justice. At the end of the clip, she asks a poignant question—what’s the point of justice, if there’s no one alive to experience it?

Directed by Manish Mundra, the film has been bankrolled by Drishyam Films, which has earlier produced Masaan and Newton.

Also Read |Anurag Kashyap says ‘lack of unity’ responsible for cancel culture in Bollywood: ‘I have faced a lot of it’

Mundra had earlier explained in a statement that the film will explore the hypocrisy behind such crimes. He had said, “The numbers of these crimes are staggering and only seem to be growing with every passing day. We hope to empower women to stand up and speak out with this film. We hope that the audience will understand the relevance of our film and will speak out on the same.”

Talking about her role in Siya, Pooja Pandey had explained, “This role and character honestly takes a lot out of you emotionally and physically. I was moved by the script and just knew this story deserved to be told.” Her co-star Vineet Kumar Singh said that while the film is based in India, it has universal appeal as the concern is ‘global’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...

The film will release nationwide on September 16, 2022.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 03:39:38 pm

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Don't mislead public: HC to Ramdev over Coronil claims

Don't mislead public: HC to Ramdev over Coronil claims

New Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh faces arrest in kidnapping case

New Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh faces arrest in kidnapping case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside David Dhawan's birthday bash
Inside David Dhawan’s birthday bash: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher attend bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement