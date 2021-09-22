Sixth Lonavala International Film Fest to begin on September 24, will pay tribute to filmmaker Shakti Samanta

The sixth edition of Lonavala International Film Festival India will launch online on September 24. It will be spread over weekends – September 24-26, October 1-3 and finally October 8-10 – and take place in the evening at 6 pm.

The festival will pay a special tribute to ace filmmaker Shakti Samanta by screening some of his memorable films. It will open with An Evening in Paris, while the closing film will be Pancham Unplugged.

Your annual dose of drama and entertainment is here!! Join us for the opening weekend of Triose LIFFI where we take you through an action packed weekend of Shammi Kaoor’s evergreen hits, panvel discussions and more from the comfort of your homes! pic.twitter.com/xht5SQm2HS — Lonavala International Film Festival India (@LIFFIIndia) September 22, 2021

The first weekend will be a Shammi Kapoor Special with An Evening in Paris, Kashmir Ki Kali and China Town being screened. The second weekend will take the audience through Rajesh Khanna’s romantic journey and will screen some of his classics like Aradhana, Kati Patang and Amar Prem. While the final weekend will be a mix, showcasing Barsaat Ki Ek Raat, Amanush & Pancham Unplugged.

Besides the director of the festival, Madhav Todi, and festival curator, Viveck Vaswani, eminent film personalities will take part in the pre screening discussions which will highlight the reasons why these films have become classics.

These personalities include Ashim Samanta, Sandip Soparrkar, Pooja Desai, Brahmanand Singh, Jyotin Goel, Tushar Bhatia, Divya Solgama amongst others. Nine films will be streamed through the festival, with one movie per day. Viewers can watch the films and participate in panel discussions from the confines of their home for free by simply downloading the PLEXIGO App.

The previous edition of Lonavala International Film Festival India was also held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We did not let the pandemic break our spirit last year and conducted the festival online. The overwhelming participation strengthened our resolve, and hence are conducting the festival online this year as well. We want to continue our endeavour of entertaining and edutaining the people of India with interesting films & interactive panel discussions with experts.

“Due to the pandemic, we can’t organise a physical edition this year as well, though we have put together an interesting selection for everyone to enjoy with their family from the comfort of their homes,” said Madhav Todi in a statement.