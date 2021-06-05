Six years of Dil Dhadakne Do: Anil Kapoor reminisces about fun times with co-stars, watch BTS video

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s acclaimed family dramedy Dil Dhadakne Do clocked six years on Saturday, and actor Anil Kapoor treated fans to a collage of photos of himself and his co-stars from shoots and promotions. Dil Dhadakne Do, written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, revolved around a rich, upper-class family whose facade of a happy unit crashes when they embark on a cruise trip to celebrate the parents’ 30th wedding anniversary.

While Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah were seen as the longtime married couple, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh played their kids. On the film’s anniversary, Anil took to Instagram to post a reel of all the actors, including Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma, goofing around and having a good time. “6 years of #DilDhadaknedo!” the actor wrote with the video.



Zoya Akhtar posted an Instagram story, honouring the cast and crew of Dil Dhadakne Do. She wrote, “6 Years. Dil Dhadakne Do. Only love for the cast and crew.”

Dil Dhadakne Do was not only praised for its pitch-perfect casting, but also for touching upon the various emotional conflicts that are often intentionally unexplored within families. The film was also talked about for roping in superstar Aamir Khan to voice the family’s pet dog Pluto, who expressed his amusement about the eccentricities of human beings.