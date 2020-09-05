Sivamani on Atkan Chatkan: Took the opportunity to show the world my sound

Sivamani has composed the music of ZEE5 film Atkan Chatkan. (Photo: Express Archives)

Music lovers in India, and even abroad, know Sivamani as a world-class percussionist, and now, after having a long run as a successful musician, he has made his debut as a music composer with the ZEE5 film Atkan Chatkan. “I took this opportunity to show the world my sound,” Sivamani told indianexpress.com about the decision to debut as a composer.

The story of Atkan Chatkan follows a child named Guddu, who is passionate about music but does not have the resources to learn the craft. He plays music on vessels with sticks, or whatever he can get, and Sivamani shared that this is how he started his journey in music. “I used to just go into the kitchen and play on all the vessels.”

The concept of Atkan Chatkan struck a chord with Sivamani. “All the credit goes to director Shiv Hare. This film is completely his baby. He came to me almost 12 years ago with it,” he said. Sivamani shared that for him, the director’s take was the top priority, and he wanted to facilitate his vision in every way possible. “I learnt from my guru Ilaiyaraaja sir that you have to fulfil the director’s (vision), not the audience’s.”

The prayer song “Daata Shakti De” has been written by Runaa Rizvii Sivamani, and Sivamani shared that as soon as he composed the song, he had only two names in mind for the vocals – Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh Bachchan. “I was wondering how to reach Amitabh Bachchan sir, but then a mutual friend connected us and I sent him an email. I said ‘Sir, you have to sing my song’. ‘Please send the track,’ came the reply,” he said.

