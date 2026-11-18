Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana Part 1 has become the seventh biggest Indian film of all time worldwide. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, the film has been performing quite well at the box office. The film was also recently submitted for the Oscars. Actress Indira Krishnan, who plays Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in the film, spoke to SCREEN about the film’s success. She also recalled working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, and her bond with Sai Pallavi.

Sharing her experience of working on the film, Indira Krishnan said, “I really didn’t expect that the film would be like this. We were standing in all those empty rooms, big studios. And suddenly Niteshji would say, ‘ You have to look up Jatayu comes there’. It was all like that. So the VFX is beautiful. I’m speechless and very lucky to be associated with such a big epic of India. This will be a lifelong memory for me.”

Indira also spoke about how she bagged the role of Kaushalya and said, “I’ve been a television actress most of my life. I was waiting for a very good opportunity in films. But I was not getting that because a lot of production houses said they won’t cast a television actress. So I went through that phase. But now the entire thing is opening up; people are looking up to television actors and casting them. I can never dislike television at any point in my life, however big a film I do, because television has given me that opportunity and that standing. It’s given me a podium. And today, if I’m in Ramayana, I give credit to television because it was from TV that they saw me and then they cast me. I remember when I did Animal, Sandeep Vanga Reddy saw me in an ad, and he said, I want this lady to play Rashmika’s mother.”

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Also Read: ‘Why should I play Dashrath?’: Arun Govil on his initial doubts about Ramayana Part 1

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“For me, this role happened when I was shooting for my show Dhruv Thara. Before that, I was doing a television show called Savi Ke Savari in 2022. The show was shutting down, and I got a call from Nitesh Tiwari’s office saying, ‘Indira ma’am, we are doing a film, and we’d like to see you for the role of Kaushalya’. So they were very keen to cast me as Kaushalya because they felt that I had that motherly look. I give full marks to Mukesh Chhabra, Nitesh Tiwari, the team, Ranbir Kapoor, all of them, for giving me this platform to play Kaushalya. It’s been a lucky pick. I started this film in 2023. And it’s been a long journey with Ramayana. I’ve been lucky to be associated with all these great makers,” she said.

Talking about the film’s success at the box office, Indira added, “It feels very nice that the film has grown, but I’m an actor who always feels that now I have to wait for what my next move is or what I’m looking forward to. So for me, Ramayana is now over and I am really looking forward to what next will Indira give to the audience.”

Indira Krishnan on working with Ranbir Kapoor

Indira is all praise for Ranbir Kapoor. Talking about their bond, she said, “Working with Ranbir again was a dream come true. I remember when I shot Animal, on the last day of the shoot, Rashmika hugged me. Ranbir would always tell me then, ‘Ma’am, you must explore films because you’re so good. What are you doing on television?’ Though he would never say TV actors are bad, he would always say that good actors should always get good work, and you must try out films and get more popular. So, while leaving, Rashmika said, ‘Ma’am, I’ll see you soon. I’ll do another Telugu film with you, and you’ll play my mother.’ And I stopped, looked back, and I told Ranbir, ‘I’ve played her mother. I hope I play your mother next.’ And I think that divine timing just happened.”

She further added, “Initially, when I did Ramayana, I never expected Kaushalya would grow so big in the film and how she would be appreciated. And Niteshji was very particular; he gave me time to actually focus on that scene where Ram is leaving for Vanvas; there was no glycerine used. I was completely in that moment. And he said, ‘Indira, I want you to perform this from within, and we’ll wait.’ RK said, ‘Ma’am, take your time. We are all here with you.’ And I remember I did that scene, and RK’s first line was, ‘Aap yeh scene khaa gayi (You dominated this scene), Kaushalya.’ That was the biggest compliment for me. He is a fabulous actor. I’m the only actor who has witnessed his journey from Animal to Ramayana. And he is one person who can bring out the best in another actor.”

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Indira also revealed how Ranbir was very careful about playing his character. “The way he puts a point across, he would never say no; he would say I think this will be lovely if you do it because you have those eyes; this will be beautiful. So he had a way of putting it across; he would help Sai with her Hindi or with her presence. He would tell her ‘This is the look; let’s exchange your look,’ and they coordinated their chemistry, and it really came out beautifully. He was very particular about his role too. In one of his interviews, he said that Shri Ram’s role was not just a role for him. It was a responsibility. And it’s a huge Indian epic. So he has taken up that responsibility to play such a huge character without getting into any controversies. And I’m very happy that after the release, the kind of trolling that was happening before has reduced in a great way; people have accepted him as the character of Shri Ram. And people must realize that it is not RK, but it is the character he has played; he has brought out what exactly Shri Ram is through his skill and through creative calls and through Niteshji’s guidance. So it is not just RK, it is his perseverance. He’s really worked hard towards bringing out this role.”

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Indira Krishnan on Sai Pallavi and Sita’s portrayal as a warrior

Indira Krishnan also praised Sai Pallavi and recalled sharing a great bond with her. She said, “I shared a very good rapport with Sai also. We would talk to each other in Tamil. She’s a very sweet and very kind-hearted girl. She’s a very spiritual girl, and has a lot of faith in God. She believes in destiny. In one of her interviews, she said that all the cast in this Ramayana were destined to play the characters. I think it is very true.”

Talking about the controversy surrounding Sita’s portrayal as a warrior in the film, Indira explained, “Recently, in an interview, someone asked me that it is so wrong that Sita was shown wielding a sword. But I feel Nitesh Tiwari did it very well, he showcased the strength of a woman. Like, for Sita, he wanted to show that little warrior bit in her. And, he did the same for Kaushalya. If you see my scene also, I don’t look like an ablaa nari who is weak. She’s dignified, she’s confident, yet she’s emotional, and she doesn’t want her son to go.”

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“He has shown Kaikasi, Ravana’s mother, as a warrior, which a lot of people did not know; about. Niteshji has shown women as confident and very strong. And I personally feel that in those times, if there was a girl born into a royal family, she would be taught the art of war. I think that scene really gives due credit to Sita, shows she’s not weak, and she’s not only dependent on Ram, she can also take care of herself. And she has those self-defense tactics, which are very important for a queen,” Indira said.