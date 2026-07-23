‘Sita with curly hair not mentioned in Ramayana’: Deepika Chikhalia on Sai Pallavi casting

Ahead of the release of Ramayana‘s highly anticipated trailer on July 24, Deepika Chikhalia, who famously played Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television series, has shared her views on Sai Pallavi taking on the role in Nitesh Tiwari’s film. Speaking to Variety India, the actor also opened up about Arun Govil’s casting as Dashrath, the lasting legacy of the original Ramayan, and how playing Sita shaped her career.

Deepika Chikhalia on Sai Pallavi playing Sita

Asked about Sai Pallavi stepping into one of Indian cinema’s most iconic roles, Deepika praised the actor’s talent but said it is too early to judge whether she fits the character.

“I have seen her work. She’s a phenomenal actor. But I don’t know how she’ll look like Sita. Once we see her, we’ll know. At the moment, I have no clue. The description of Sita in Tulsidas’ Ramayan was that of a woman with almond eyes, a certain height, hair and skin. That’s what Ramanand Sagar was looking for, and he saw it in me. I know all of them are good actors. If they fit the bill, then it’s good,” she said.