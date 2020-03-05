Sir trailer: The love vs class battle gets revamped in this Tillotama Shome film

Sir releases on March 20. Sir releases on March 20.

Starring Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber, the trailer of Sir is out. The trailer explores a love story that faces the biggest hindrance of them all – the class difference.

Here, Shome plays the housemaid to Gomber’s character. The two share a bond that is beyond their professional relationship, but society won’t let them act on their desires and thus, begins the conflict.

Watch the trailer of Sir here:

The film was screened at Cannes in 2018 and received favourable reviews.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Jordan Mintzer called it “a modest yet effective tale of love and class.” The review further read, “Performances from the two leads — who switch between Hindi and English depending on the situation — are strong, although Shome is often more compelling than Gomber, whose character feels a bit too restrained at times.”

Maggie Lee from Variety wrote, “Gently suggestive and mostly confined to richly detailed interiors, the contempo Mumbai-set “Sir” recalls Tran Ahn-hung’s ‘The Scent of Green Papaya’ for its depiction of a furtive love blossoming between an upper-crust architect and his widowed domestic helper. Yet rather than reiterating Tran’s nostalgic fetishization of the docile Asian woman, tyro writer-director Rohena Gera emphasizes the female protagonist’s dignified struggle for self-sufficiency.”

Directed by Rohena Gera, Sir releases on March 20.

