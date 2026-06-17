Single at 60, Suhasini Mulay found love on Facebook, married him within 75 days

Every few months, conversations around Salman Khan and his decision to remain unmarried make headlines. There are endless theories about why Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor never tied the knot. But few know that there is also an actress who chose to stay single for six decades—not because she lacked proposals or opportunities, but because she refused to settle. When she finally found what she believed was the right partner at the age of 60, she married him within just 75 days of meeting him. The actress is none other than Suhasini Mulay, known for her memorable performances in films like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar.

‘Didn’t find the right match until I was 60’

Speaking to Suhana Safar, Suhasini reflected on her unconventional journey. “I married for the first time at the age of 60. Until then, I hadn’t found the right match. My husband is a very well-known scientist. When he talks about science, I don’t understand a thing, but he is a wonderful human being.”

A Facebook suggestion that changed her life

The story of how she met scientist Atul Gurtu sounds almost too modern to be true. Speaking on actor Sulekha Talwalkar’s YouTube channel, Suhasini revealed that she had joined Facebook only after a co-star suggested it might help her find work opportunities. One day, while browsing the platform, she noticed a profile recommendation that caught her attention.

Film star Suhasini Mulay in film RAMNAGARI. (Photo: Express Archive) Film star Suhasini Mulay in film RAMNAGARI. (Photo: Express Archive)

“I saw Atul’s profile and thought, ‘Physicists are on Facebook too?’ He was working on the Large Hadron Collider. Since I have always been interested in science, I sent him a message asking, ‘What is LHC?'” His reply sparked a conversation that would eventually change both their lives. As they exchanged emails, Atul casually mentioned that he was looking for a life partner.

“He never directly proposed anything, but he hinted at it. When I realised he was looking for someone, I laughed to myself. I thought, ‘When I couldn’t find the right person in 60 years, how am I suddenly going to find him now?'”

‘Don’t close the door before opening it’

Unsure about what to do, Suhasini turned to a friend for advice. “He told me that at this age, the options only become fewer. Don’t shut the door before you’ve even opened it. If you don’t like him, you can always move on. There’s no harm in trying.” Still cautious, she refused to share her phone number immediately. “When Atul asked for my number, I told him, ‘Good girls don’t give their phone numbers to strangers.’ On the internet, it’s not about who you meet; it’s about what you meet. People create fake profiles all the time.”

Film star Achyut Potdar, Suhasini Mulay and Amol Palekar in film RAMNAGRI. (Photo: Express Archive) Film star Achyut Potdar, Suhasini Mulay and Amol Palekar in film RAMNAGRI. (Photo: Express Archive)

Determined to verify his identity, she cross-checked his Facebook photograph with information from the organisation where he worked. Everything matched. A childhood friend then gave her the final push. “She laughed and said, ‘You’ve lived alone all your life without being scared. What’s stopping you now?'”

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The meeting that changed everything

Atul eventually sent her an email that stayed with her. “‘If you want to bring a change in your life, you have to work towards it.'” By then, Suhasini had decided to give the possibility a chance. They first connected in July. Although Atul wanted to meet earlier, scheduling conflicts delayed their first meeting until the day after Diwali. Even then, Suhasini arrived late on purpose.”

“I wanted to make sure he actually looked like the person in the photographs before meeting him.” The meeting clearly went well.

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The checklist that helped her find love

Speaking to ABP Live, Suhasini revealed that before meeting Atul, she had made a list of qualities she would not compromise on. The biggest requirement was equality. “I had remained unmarried for so long because I couldn’t find a man who believed in equality.”

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Suhasini Mulay with her husband Atul Gurtu. Suhasini Mulay with her husband Atul Gurtu.

She also wanted someone who was not excessively religious, judgmental or dismissive of people with different lifestyles. “I wanted coexistence without judgment.” Atul checked every box.

Married within 75 days

Things moved quickly after their first meeting. “We met at the end of November and spoke extensively. By January 16, we were married. Once we had made the decision, there was no point waiting.”

The biggest surprise came when she broke the news to her mother. “I called my mother and said, ‘I think I’ve met a man.’ She couldn’t believe it. She called back again just to confirm what she had heard.” Eventually, her mother met Atul during one of his lectures in Pune. After speaking to him, she told her daughter, “You’ve found an intelligent man.”

What impressed her most was Atul’s answer to a simple question: Why marry so late in life? “He said, ‘Suhasini has lived alone all her life and can continue to do so. I can continue to live alone as well. But I want to give happiness a chance. If it doesn’t work out, we will simply admit we made a mistake.'” For Suhasini’s mother, that answer said everything.

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‘You and uncle?’

Even registering the marriage came with an unexpected comic moment. “When we went to register our marriage, the official assumed I had come to collect an old marriage certificate.” When she clarified that she was there to register a marriage, the official looked at the couple and asked, “‘You and uncle?’ We laughed so much.”

Society was never happy either way

Ironically, Suhasini says the criticism she received for marrying at 60 was no different from the criticism she received for not marrying when she was younger. “When you’re a celebrity, people think they have the right to judge every decision you make.” She recalled how people would often tell her mother that she had become too independent and difficult to control. Thankfully, her mother always stood by her. “When I was 26, my mother asked if I wanted to get married. I said no. She respected my decision but warned me that I was choosing a difficult path.”

Looking back, Suhasini believes the lesson is simple: society will always have an opinion, regardless of what you choose. Today, at 75, she has been happily married to Atul Gurtu for more than 15 years.