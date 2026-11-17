Singer Sona Mohapatra has taken another swipe at Salman Khan, revisiting the backlash she faced after criticising the actor in 2016 and 2019. In a new Instagram video, Sona looked back at the last decade of her career and rejected the suggestion that speaking out against the superstar cost her a successful Bollywood career. She also took a dig at Salman’s latest song, saying she had no regrets about choosing to build her own musical identity instead of chasing opportunities in the film industry.

The post comes after Salman released “Teri Sexy Beauty”, a song featuring him and Chitrangda Singh from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The track has Salman singing about drinking and taking off like an aeroplane.

Sona Mohapatra recalls calling out Salman Khan in 2016

In her video, Sona Mohapatra recalled the controversy that erupted in 2016, when she criticised Salman Khan for comparing the exhaustion of shooting for his film Sultan to the experience of a raped woman. The actor had made the remark while talking about the physically demanding schedule of the film.

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Recalling the aftermath, Sona said, “I called out the then industry superstar Salman Khan for comparing the exhaustion of shooting a film to the experience of a raped woman. Well, what happened next? Rape threats, pornographic morphed images, endless trolling, filthy abuses and threats directed at my family and even my mother.”

The singer added that she had to file a police complaint and that the matter eventually caught the attention of the then Women and Child Development Ministry, led by Maneka Gandhi, which launched an initiative against online abuse of women.

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Sona Mohapatra on criticising Salman Khan over Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Bharat

Sona Mohapatra also brought up her criticism of Salman Khan in 2019, when he repeatedly spoke about Priyanka Chopra’s decision to leave Bharat ahead of her wedding to Nick Jonas. During an interaction alongside Katrina Kaif, who replaced Priyanka in the film, Salman had taken a dig at Priyanka’s decision to get married instead of doing the film.

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Sona said, “And in 2019, when he once again mocked an accomplished woman, Priyanka Chopra, for choosing marriage over his film, while dismissing Katrina Kaif, his colleague sitting next to him, I called out that bullying too. Yes, yes, taking off your shirt and playing the knight in shining armour to satisfy your own saviour complex is not impressing me currently.”

The singer added that more threats followed after she spoke up. Sona also recalled how people would often tell her that she could have had a successful Bollywood career had she not taken on Salman.

“Sona, You are so talented. Imagine what your Bollywood career could have been if you hadn’t picked a fight with Salman Khan,” she said, quoting what she had repeatedly been told.

Sona Mohapatra takes a dig at Salman’s latest song

Sona Mohapatra then turned her attention to Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace song “Teri Sexy Beauty”. Taking a dig at the song’s lyrics, she said, “Mr. Khan’s latest masterpiece from a film apparently inspired by our soldiers’ sacrifices. And our superstar is singing about two pegs and becoming an airplane.”

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She then connected the moment to the people who had expressed sympathy over her supposed lost Bollywood career.

“And suddenly, I remembered those condolences. Is this the artistic universe I missed out on? Is this what I was supposed to be doing? If I had sung ten more songs like this, my life would have been complete. And looking at the last 10 years, I’m not entirely sure whose career needs all that sympathy,” she remarked sarcastically.

Sona Mohapatra went on to list what she has achieved over the last decade on her own terms, including making her own music, touring with her band and creating independent shows and projects such as Laal Pari Mastani, Bhakti, Blues, Sona 24K and The Untamed Beloved. She also mentioned her award-winning documentary Shut Up Sona.

Questioning why proximity to powerful people is often mistaken for success, she added, “I don’t know why people have come to believe that being around power is what success means, as though entering somebody else’s kingdom is a bigger achievement than building your own.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓢𝓸𝓷𝓪 𝓜𝓸𝓱𝓪𝓹𝓪𝓽𝓻𝓪 (@sonamohapatra)

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Concluding the video, Sona said, “Don’t worry about me, I was busy living it up.” She thanked those who had supported her over the years and added that she would probably continue saying things she was not supposed to, because “some habits are just worth keeping”.

In her caption, Sona Mohapatra took another dig at Salman Khan, writing, “The Bollywood career I was supposed to regret losing 😆Salman Khan, you’ve outdone yourself. Again. 🤮And yes, while the entire industry was chasing Bollywood playback singing, I was cooking up something of my own. Creating my own music, visualising and producing my own videos, building my own show IPs, creating my own world! Thankfully, I never found this mediocrity and these royal courts worthy of my time.”

When Sona Mohapatra criticised Salman Khan over his age-gap remarks about Rashmika Mandanna

Apart from calling out Salman Khan in 2016 over his rape remark and in 2019 over his comments about Priyanka Chopra quitting Bharat, Sona Mohapatra also criticised the actor in 2025. She objected to his response to questions about the 31-year age gap between him and his Sikandar co-star Rashmika Mandanna. At the film’s trailer launch, Salman had said that if Rashmika and her father had no problem with the age difference, others should not be concerned either. He also joked that he would work with Rashmika’s daughter in the future.

Reacting to his comments, Sona called his response “garbage” and labelled him the “BHAI of toxic masculinity”, accusing him of reflecting outdated patriarchal attitudes.

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Who is Sona Mohapatra?

Sona Mohapatra is a singer, composer and songwriter known for songs such as “Ambarsariya” from Fukrey, “Bedardi Raja” from Delhi Belly and “Qatl-E-Aam” from Raman Raghav 2.0.

Alongside playback singing, she has built a career as an independent musician and live performer. She also produced the documentary Shut Up Sona, directed by Deepti Gupta, which explored sexism and patriarchy in the music industry and won the National Film Award for Best Editing in the Non-Feature category.