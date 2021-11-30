Singer Shalmali Kholgade marries boyfriend Farhan Shaikh, netizens love simple wedding ceremony

Bollywood singer Shalmali Kholgade has tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Farhan Shaikh, in an intimate ceremony at her house with only her family and some close friends in attendance. The wedding took place on November 22. The two will be throwing a big bash to celebrate the nuptials on December 1 in Mumbai.

The simplicity of the ceremony was appreciated by people on social media. “What a beautiful ceremony,” wrote one, while another said, “No Bollywood razzmatazz, such a graceful wedding.”

Shalmali Kholgade and Farhan Sheikh dated for six years before tying the knot on November 22. (Photo: PR handout) Shalmali Kholgade and Farhan Sheikh dated for six years before tying the knot on November 22. (Photo: PR handout)

Shalmali was dressed in a beautiful orange saree with bird motif and Farhan wore an orange kurta for the wedding ceremony. Their wedding garlands were quite interesting as they were made of orange and white pompoms and photographs of the couple.

Shalmali Kholgade and Farhan Sheikh’s intimate wedding at home took place as per Hindu rituals. The two were all smiles as they posed for their first photos after getting hitched.

Shalmali and Farhan have been in a relationship for over six years now. “Shalmali and Farhan always wished to have a low-key ceremony. They preferred to keep their big day private and minimalistic. The original plan was only to have a registered wedding, but they eventually also went in for some rituals at their home for the convenience of their parents. They also exchanged rings on the same day, ” a source close to the newlywed couple informed The Times of India.

The source adds, “The ceremony was attended by just 15 people. The idea was to ensure that everyone enjoyed the day with the couple. They wore simple outfits, and were heard telling people that they intend to wear their wedding outfits in the future, too.”

Shalmali is known for giving her voice to several hit songs like Pareshaan (Ishaqzaade), Daru Desi (Cocktail) and Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani). She has also been a part of music reality shows, Indian Idol Junior and Sur Nava Dhyas Nava.