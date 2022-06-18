scorecardresearch
Singer Leo Kalyan, who performed at Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower, responds to ‘hate comments’ on social media

Singer Leo Kalyan addressed the trolling they received after performing at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower recently.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 18, 2022 6:49:33 pm
Leo Kalyan poses with Sonam Kapoor. (Photo: Leo Kalyan/Instagram)

Singer Leo Kalyan, who performed at Sonam Kapoor‘s baby shower in London recently, spoke about the backlash they attracted after sharing photos and videos from the party. Leo performed several of Sonam’s hit songs, and also posed for a picture with the actor, which they posted on Instagram.

“A spice girl in Bollywood. I just performed at Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower. What is life?” Leo had captioned the post, which showed them posing alongside Sonam, wearing a dress.

Also read |Sonam Kapoor hosts ‘chicest’ baby shower with tasteful decor, personalised menus. See inside photos, videos

Later, addressing the ‘bullying’ that they faced after posting the video, Leo wrote on Instagram Stories, “Hate comments don’t bother me at all. because firstly – some of them are so genuinely funny, I share them with my friends and we laugh endlessly. Also, hate comments always remind me that just by casually living my life – I’m actually CHALLENGING people and societal norms. which means: I’m doing something right.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leo Kalyan (@leokalyan)

 

They added, “I can’t reply to everyone personally because there are a lot of messages. But I am trying to read them all slowly. And thank you for the love. I honestly never expected any of this, so every single like, share, comment & DM is such a blessing.”

Sonam is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. The two are currently in England, where they were joined by her sister Rhea Kapoor for the baby shower. Announcing her pregnancy, Sonam had written in an Instagram post earlier this year, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”

