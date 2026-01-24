Bollywood singer claims he was paid Rs 10,000 for iconic Shah Rukh Khan song, says ‘A-list singers charge Rs 3 crore per song’

Singer Krishna Beura alleged that he was paid only Rs 10,000 for the hit Chak De India song, featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

google-preferred-btn
Shah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan in a still from Chak De India.

Krishna Beura, the singer behind hit songs like Chak De India’s ‘Maula Mere Le Le Meri Jaan’ and Aashiq Banaya Aapne’s ‘Aap Ki Kashish’, recently opened up about the lack of a proper pay structure for singers in Bollywood. He alleged that he was paid only Rs 10,000 for the hit Chak De India song and received the same amount for other popular numbers as well. He further claimed that in several cases, he was not paid anything at all for recording songs.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Krishna said, “There is no fee structure for singers in Bollywood. I say that singer should have minimum wages. Like if you are calling a singer and making him sit in the studio, at least you should pay him Rs 10,000, they don’t even pay Rs 10,000 to singers. For the song, ‘Aap Ki Kashish’, I was paid Rs 10,000. In that also, Rs 900 was cut as TDS. I was paid Rs 10,000 for Chak De India song ‘Maula Mere Lele Meri Jaan’ by Yash Raj Films. I was paid Rs 0 for ‘Soniyo O Soniyo’ song for film Raaz 2. I was paid Rs 0 for the song ‘Moko Kaha Dhunde Re Bande’ and Rs 0 for ‘Mera Intkam Dekhegi’ song.”

He added, “In my 23 years career as a singer in the film industry, if I see what I have earned only from playback singing in films, it will be a big thing if I have Rs 1.5 lakh in this time. Private producers pay, the industry doesn’t pay because they think singers will earn from shows and concerts.”

ALSO READ: Netflix’s most expensive film, with $320 million budget, is up for Worst Picture at the Razzie Awards; it starred Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt

Krishna further alleged that music composers and big labels often replace singers if they ask for remuneration. “You can’t ask for money, because if you do, you won’t get work the next time. Now it doesn’t happen this way, some good people have come in the industry. Try and cut Rs 1,000 of Akshay Kumar. Will you dare to do that?,” he said.

He also claimed that only A-list singers earn substantial money from playback singing in Bollywood, adding that they can charge as high as Rs 3 crore for a single song. “Only A-listers earn money because composers think that they can sell the song easily to music company if an A-lister singer sings the song,” Krishna said.

He went on to add, “I can’t talk about their fees because every person charges according to them. Some take Rs 5 lakh, some take Rs 10 lakh, and some charge Rs 50 lakh and even charge Rs 3 crore to sing one song. It is all about demand once you have demand in the industry. You will get what you ask for.”

Story continues below this ad

When asked about royalties and whether singers benefit from them, Krishna said, “The royalty doesn’t reach singers. Singers don’t get anything at the end of the day. The only way singers can earn is shows.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Palash Muchhal
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ says Victoria's dance with son made everyone 'awkward'
Brooklyn Beckham
Mouni Roy alleges harassment at Haryana wedding, says elderly men put hands on her waist
Mouni Roy
Border 2 Box Office Day 1: Sunny Deol-starrer opens at Rs 32.1 crore
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The refusal led the SEC to seek permission from a New York court to serve the summons electronically, bypassing standard international procedures.
No ink signature, no official seal: Why India’s Law Ministry refused to deliver US SEC summons to Adani
An illegal SIM-box setup operating from a rural Bihar house allegedly rerouted international calls for cyber fraud syndicates based in Southeast Asia.
From Cambodia’s cyber dens to village in Bihar’s Bhojpur: The 20,000 calls that told a story
Palash Muchhal
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ says Victoria's dance with son made everyone 'awkward'
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi came good against Bangladesh in the previous game
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026
If cricket's decision-makers needed a wake-up call, the sound of the ball screeching dangerously close to the umpire has been loud enough. (PTI/CREIMAS)
Save the umpires: ICC needs to protect them from hard-hitters like Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya
Carney
Carney’s manifesto for our times
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
pink dolphin
India’s Pink Secret: Why the Ganges is the only place to see the Amazon’s 'long-lost' counterpart
Raghu Dharmaraju
Physical AI is the next frontier, and we are taking up the challenge: Raghu Dharmaraju, CEO, ARTPARK
Must Read
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026
India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi came good against Bangladesh in the previous game
Save the umpires: ICC needs to protect them from hard-hitters like Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya
If cricket's decision-makers needed a wake-up call, the sound of the ball screeching dangerously close to the umpire has been loud enough. (PTI/CREIMAS)
‘Tu chinta na kar’: Yuvraj Singh told Reetinder Sodhi before hitting 5 sixes against Australia
Reetinder Singh Sodhi and Yuvraj Singh during their junior days. (Special Arrangement)
Physical AI is the next frontier, and we are taking up the challenge: Raghu Dharmaraju, CEO, ARTPARK
Raghu Dharmaraju
Google Photos introduces ‘Me Meme’, an AI tool for personalised memes
Google Photos’ new ‘Me Meme’ feature uses AI to generate personalised, shareable memes from user photos. (Image Source: Google)
Davos delegates stress AI’s employment upside as layoff fears linger
Delegates discussed how chatbots could lead consumers to psychosis and suicide, while labour union leaders questioned the cost of recent technology gains. (Image: Reuters)
India’s Pink Secret: Why the Ganges is the only place to see the Amazon’s 'long-lost' counterpart
pink dolphin
Advertisement
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement