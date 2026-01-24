Bollywood singer claims he was paid Rs 10,000 for iconic Shah Rukh Khan song, says ‘A-list singers charge Rs 3 crore per song’

Krishna Beura, the singer behind hit songs like Chak De India’s ‘Maula Mere Le Le Meri Jaan’ and Aashiq Banaya Aapne’s ‘Aap Ki Kashish’, recently opened up about the lack of a proper pay structure for singers in Bollywood. He alleged that he was paid only Rs 10,000 for the hit Chak De India song and received the same amount for other popular numbers as well. He further claimed that in several cases, he was not paid anything at all for recording songs.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Krishna said, “There is no fee structure for singers in Bollywood. I say that singer should have minimum wages. Like if you are calling a singer and making him sit in the studio, at least you should pay him Rs 10,000, they don’t even pay Rs 10,000 to singers. For the song, ‘Aap Ki Kashish’, I was paid Rs 10,000. In that also, Rs 900 was cut as TDS. I was paid Rs 10,000 for Chak De India song ‘Maula Mere Lele Meri Jaan’ by Yash Raj Films. I was paid Rs 0 for ‘Soniyo O Soniyo’ song for film Raaz 2. I was paid Rs 0 for the song ‘Moko Kaha Dhunde Re Bande’ and Rs 0 for ‘Mera Intkam Dekhegi’ song.”