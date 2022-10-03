Singer Alfaaz Singh hospitalised after getting attacked at eatery, Honey Singh gives health update

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has shared a post after his friend, singer Amanjot Singh, also known as Alfaaz Singh, was injured and hospitalised after an altercation at a dhaba (eatery) in Punjab. Alfaaz was hit with a pick-up tempo after an altercation broke out between him, the eatery owner and the suspect on Landran-Banur Road in Mohali.

As per reports, the singer was coming out of the Pal Dhaba after having dinner with his friends on Sunday night. An argument was taking place between the suspect Vicky and the eatery owner over matters related to money. He requested Alfaaz to mediate, and then tried to flee with a tempo belonging to the dhaba owner. He hit Alfaaz, who was seriously injured. A case has been registered against Vicky at the Sohana police station.

Honey Singh confirmed the same on his Instagram handle and wrote, “My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night.” However, he deleted the post later.

According to Honey Singh, the culprits hit Alfaaz with a tempo traveller while they were trying to flee from the dhaba. In another post, he wrote, “Just came to see @itsaslialfaaz at the hospital. He is still serious in ICU. Pls pray for him.” The injured singer is undergoing treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali.

He later thanked the Mohali police and gave an update about Alfaaz’s health. He wrote in an Instagram story, “Special thnx to Mohali police who caught the culprits who hit Alfaaz with a tempo traveller on road last night. Alfaaz is now out of danger too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

According to a report by The Indian Express, Alfaaz has given his statement to the police and has said that he was at the dhaba with his friends Teji, Kuljit and Gurpreet, when Vicky, a former employee, tried to steal the dhaba owner’s tempo. Vicky failed to notice the singer, who was standing behind the tempo and rammed into him while reversing.

Also read | Bigg Boss 16 fans irked with Sajid Khan entering the Salman Khan show, call Shehnaaz Gill’s support for him ‘lowest point’ of episode

The police authorities have registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279, 337, and 338 at the Sohana Police Station. The Sohana Station House Officer said, ” We have recovered the vehicle and arrested the accused.”

Advertisement

Honey Singh considers Alfaaz as his brother and the duo have collaborated on songs like Haye Mera Dil, Birthday Bash and Bebo among others.