Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya seeks help from govt as son Jay Bhattacharya stuck in Dubai: ‘Bring him home safely’

Tension continues to mount in the UAE after the recent Iranian attacks, which disrupted operations at both Dubai International Airport and Zayed International Airport, leaving hundreds stranded — including several Indian film personalities. After Vishnu Manchu and Ammy Virk voiced their concerns, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has now expressed anguish over his son, Jay Bhattacharya, who remains stuck in Dubai.

Taking to Instagram, Abhijeet wrote an emotional appeal: “My son Jay Bhattacharya is currently stuck in Dubai, and as a father, this is an incredibly distressing time for our family. I sincerely request the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs to kindly look into his situation and help ensure his safe return to India at the earliest. We are hoping for your urgent support and intervention. Please help bring him home safely.”

His post quickly gained traction, with fans flooding the comments section. While many extended support, several UAE residents attempted to reassure him, insisting the situation was under control. One user commented that Dubai remains safe, adding that stranded travellers could even drive to Oman — a five-hour journey — and fly out from Muscat if required.

The comment read: “Everything is fine in my country and he will be treat very well with good hospitality and free hotel stay otherwise he can go by car to Oman it’s only 5 hour’s driving and take flight from Muscat , no need to panic.”

ALSO READ | Yash’s Toxic postpones release, vacates March 19 clash with Dhurandhar 2 amid Iran’s attacks in Middle East

Ammy Virk’s wife and daughter remain stranded

Earlier, Ammy Virk had shared a similar note, revealing that his wife and six-year-old daughter were also stranded in Dubai. In a heartfelt message, he wrote: “The situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on my heart. My wife and my 6-year-old daughter are there, and as a husband and father, it’s impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this. ‘Papa, I will hide under my bed if something happens. I’m a strong girl, Papa, don’t worry’ — that is not what a father wants to hear. Every news update feels personal. No matter how strong we try to be in public life, at the end of the day, we are family people.”

Esha Gupta-Sonal Chauhan return home safe

Actors Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan were also briefly stranded but have since returned safely. Esha described the chaos at the airport, recalling how operations were abruptly halted on the afternoon of the 28th.

Story continues below this ad

“Back home. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. It was very tough to be in the situation that we all were. Truly God’s blessing to be safe. It started when I was at the airport on the 28th. By 1 pm, the airport was closed — chaos all around as none of us knew what had happened. Then news of the missile attack began circulating, and no one knew what the next minute held for us. Strangers were consoling each other, everyone calling their families back home. What I witnessed was also the strength of a country like the UAE.”

Vivek Oberoi’s message to people

Amid the panic, actor-entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi, who largely resides in the UAE and runs multiple businesses there, urged people not to spread fear. “Let’s keep everyone in our prayers. Don’t be a bridge for panic. Seek the source and rely only on verified media. Choose empathy over all else. The truth will always be the strongest shield we have. Sending peace and light to every home in the Emirates.”

What is happening in Dubai?

In response to the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, multiple missile attacks have reportedly been launched toward the United Arab Emirates. While the majority have been intercepted by air defence systems, some of the country’s most iconic landmarks have sustained some damage.

According to a report by BBC, Dubai International Airport has also sustained damage by debris, along with Zayed International Airport, where one fatality has been reported. Authorities are yet to release a detailed official assessment of the damage, as the situation continues to unfold.