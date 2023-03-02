Simran says Gulmohar co-star Sharmila Tagore was ‘perfect’, calls working on the film a ‘wonderful experience’

Actor Simran, who gained critical acclaim for her turn as Indira in Mani Ratnam’s 2002 Tamil film Kannathil Muthamittal, will play a character with the same name in her upcoming film Gulmohar. In a recent interview, Simran called the movie a ‘wonderful experience’ and talked about working with Sharmila Tagore and Amol Palekar. She also addressed the new changes in cinema, saying that there is equal importance given to both men and women leads.

Citing the example of Ponniyin Selvan, Simran told The Hindu, “It’s visible that better women characters are being written and equal importance is given to both the male and female leads in many films these days. It also comes to writing characters based on the actor’s potential. In Ponniyin Selvan 1, despite it being a drama and mainly about male characters, the ones portrayed by Aishwarya Rai and Trisha had their own recognisable screen space.” The actor, who has worked in showbiz for over 25 years, said that she has ‘literally grown up’ in the film industry. “I have done several genres across different mediums and platforms, and they have all added to the learning. I am also glad about the versatile characters I’ve gotten over the years which, I believe, is what the audience expects. I want to keep acting and given a chance, produce new content that can introduce new talent.”

Talking about her experience of working with Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar in Gulmohar, she said, “It was a wonderful experience. She (Sharmila) was perfect when it came to working as well as discipline. Similarly, Amol Palekar is a fantastic actor to share screen space with, given his immense experience in theatre. I also had the opportunity to work with Manoj (Bajpayee) ji, an excellent actor, and Suraj Sharma, who started his career with Life of Pi.” The actor called Gulmohar a ‘breezy family story’, and said that it had been a while since such a film had been released, as OTT is currently filled with thrillers and sci-fi.

Gulmohar will stream from Disney+ Hotstar from March 3.