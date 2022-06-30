scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Simran on working with Madhavan in Rocketry after 20 years: ‘Nothing much has changed’

In Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Madhavan plays Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), while Simran plays Meena Narayanan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 9:17:49 pm
madhavan simran rocketryRocketry: The Nambi Effect releases on July 1.

Actor Simran plays R Madhavan’s wife in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actors, who earlier collaborated on Paarthale Paravasam and Kannathil Muthamittal, are reuniting on screen after 20 years. On Thursday, Simran opened up about her experience of working with Madhavan in Rocketry, which releases on Friday.

Simran shared a click with Madhavan on Twitter and wrote, “From playing Simi & Dr. Madhava in Paarthale Paravasam to Indira & Thiru in Kannathil Muthamittal, to playing Mr. and Mrs. Nambi Narayanan, nothing much has changed!!” In another tweet, she added, “It was wonderful to work on your directorial debut in addition to sharing the screen with you after 20 long years! You are the BEST, Maddy @Madhavan!”

Also read |R Madhavan says his brother-in-law ‘freaked out’ when he sent him this photo from the sets of Rocketry

In Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Madhavan plays Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), while Simran plays Meena Narayanan.

Rocketry follows the life of Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. All charges against him were dismissed by the Supreme Court in 1998.

Also read |Rocketry box office collection: R Madhavan film to grow with word-of-mouth, might witness similar fate as The Kashmir Files

The movie, which marks the directorial debut of Madhavan, will also feature Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in cameo appearances. While SRK will appear in Rocketry’s Hindi and English versions, Suriya will be seen in the Tamil version.

Sharing details about Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Rocketry, Madhavan said, “There is no passing role for Khan sahab. There is a role. It is pretty much throughout the film.”

