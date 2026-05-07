‘They bargain on hotels, tickets’: Simran exposes ‘disrespect’ Bollywood shows to South stars

Actor Simran has opened up about her disappointing experiences in the Hindi film industry, calling out the lack of respect and rigid hierarchy she says many actors from the South face when they work in Bollywood. Her remarks come months after actor Dulquer Salmaan made similar comments about feeling sidelined and mistreated on Hindi film sets despite his immense popularity in the South.

Speaking to Filmfare, Simran revealed that one of the major reasons she has often turned down Hindi film offers is because she struggles to connect with the working culture in the industry. The actress, who has a celebrated career in Tamil cinema and was recently seen in Gulmohar, said she feels the achievements and legacy of South Indian actors are frequently overlooked in Bollywood.

“A lot of times, I have refused to do a Hindi film because I don’t connect with people. It feels like they have not seen the work we have done down South and the legacy actors carry before we come here. It bothers me. There is no respect. I have given more than half of my life to cinema, and despite that, if I lack respect, then it hurts. It makes no sense,” Simran said.

‘Multiple restrictions for South stars’

Elaborating on the kind of treatment that upset her, the actress pointed to the way accommodations and travel arrangements are handled for actors from the South. According to Simran, producers often negotiate basic facilities and impose restrictions that make artists feel undervalued.

“They bargain on stay. They limit the number of people who can travel with me. They say things like, ‘You can’t bring so many staff.’ They bargain on hotels and tickets. These things bother me a lot, but nobody talks about it. There is a hierarchy, so you don’t feel like working. You feel hurt,” she explained.

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However, Simran clarified that not every experience in Bollywood has been unpleasant. She praised certain filmmakers and production houses for treating her warmly and professionally. The actress spoke fondly about working on the upcoming film Gabru alongside Sunny Deol and appreciated producer Om Changani for creating a positive environment.

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“There are certain production companies who have really been good to me. I recently did a film with Sunny Deol called Gabru. Om Changani is the producer, and they are amazing people. Sunny is very kind and humble. Similarly, the entire crew of Gulmohar was lovely. While making Gulmohar, I never felt out of place,” she shared.

How Simran made her Bollywood debut

In the same interview, Simran also reflected on her unexpected journey into films. The actress said she never originally planned to enter the entertainment industry. Growing up in Juhu, she was surrounded by aspiring actors and filmmakers, which eventually opened doors for her. A family acquaintance suggested a photoshoot, following which renowned photographer Rakesh Shrestha photographed her portfolio. Soon after, offers began pouring in.

“I was just 18 when I started getting acting offers. I worked on a few projects for DD Metro, and that’s where Jaya Bachchan noticed me. Soon after, I received a call from ABCL and signed Tere Mere Sapne. The songs from the film became hugely popular in the South, especially Aankh Maarey. After that, I started giving screen tests regularly, and today, I have a career spanning more than three decades,” Simran said.

Tere Mere Sapne was one of the early films produced by Amitabh Bachchan under his production banner, ABCL

(Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd). Released in 1996, the film served as a launchpad for several newcomers, including Arshad Warsi, Chandrachur Singh and Priya Gill. The romantic drama gained popularity for its music, especially the hit song Aankh Maarey, which later became one of the film’s most remembered tracks.

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When Dulquer Salmaan complained about hierarchy in Hindi film industry

Simran’s comments echo similar concerns raised earlier by Dulquer Salmaan during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. The actor revealed that while working in Hindi films, he often felt ignored on sets and had to “create an illusion” of stardom just to be treated with basic courtesy.

“When I did Hindi films here, my two people and I would just get pushed around on sets. I had to create this illusion of being this big star, otherwise I wouldn’t even find a chair to sit on,” Dulquer had said. He further added that perceptions in Bollywood often depend on appearances and entourage culture. “Apparently, if you arrive in a fancy car with a lot of people, then people assume you are a star. It’s sad because that’s not where my energy should go,” the actor remarked.

When Bollywood stars complained about South film industry

However, the conversation around regional bias in the film industry is not limited to South actors speaking about Bollywood. Several Hindi film actors have also opened up about their experiences working in the South Indian film industry.

Actor Suniel Shetty previously spoke about a recurring trend he has noticed while receiving offers from South films. During an interview with Lallantop last year, the actor revealed that he is often approached only for negative or antagonist roles, something he is not particularly comfortable with.

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“I do get offers from the South, but unfortunately, what happens is, you will notice this trend that we get offers for negative roles. They want to cast Hindi heroes as powerful from an antagonistic point of view. They feel that works well for the screen and the audience. That is one thing I don’t like,” Suniel Shetty said.