Simplicity should be the way of life: Dharmendra on lockdown

Veteran actor Dharmendra believes the biggest takeaway from the coronavirus pandemic should be the importance of leading a simple life.

The nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Dharmendra, 84, believes people should take the lockdown positively.

“Due to lockdown there is no pollution, there is so much fresh air, the sky is so clear, everything looks beautiful. I am so happy to see this time it reminds me of the time that we lived back then. We all should take lockdown positively,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

“I am living life like this and I am very happy about it. I come to the city when there is work (referring to films) and when not I am happy here in my farmhouse. I am born to give happiness, entertain and inspire everyone,” he added.

The actor believes the pandemic is the result of the actions of humans and the only way to survive now is to live in sync with nature.

“It is a very tight slap on our face from mother earth. We need to love and nurture nature. The virus has come because of us and we are suffering because of our own actions. I hope people understand and cut down on a lot of unessential things and not become greedy and be happy with what they have. Less is always good. Simplicity should be the way of life. Everyone must follow this. This is a lesson for life,” he said.

Away from the fast-paced life and brouhaha of Bollywood, Dharmendra spends most of his time at his farmhouse in Lonavala. He was last seen in a full-fledged role in 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se with sons Sunny and Bobby Deol.

The actor often shares videos on social media, giving glimpse of vegetables and fruits grown at his farmhouse. He said he loves farming and enjoys this simple life, which he finds comforting.

“I am a Jat and Jats love their land and their farms. I love spending time in my farmhouse. Organic farming is our focus. There is so much greenery and freshness here. I love being in the lap of nature. It is a blessing. Whatever money I have earned, I spent everything here,” he said.

The actor is saddened with the demise of two stalwarts of Indian cinema Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. He believes death is inevitable, but one must learn from the lives of those who have departed.

“We are all happy when someone is born in a family but when someone leaves us we cry and mourn. We don’t learn anything from death. I believe every death teaches us something. It is all about living together with love and staying in unity but we all forget this,” he added.

