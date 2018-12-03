Simmba trailer: Ranveer Singh plays a corrupt cop who takes on rapists

Simmba will be Ranveer Singh’s first release post his wedding with Deepika Padukone. And before the actor begins its mega promotions, the makers of this Rohit Shetty directorial launched its trailer, much to the happiness of Ranveer’s fans. The film, which is a remake of 2015 Telugu film Temper, also stars Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana. It is set to arrive on December 28.

Advertising

Simmba is an action drama where Ranveer plays the character of a corrupt powerful cop named Sangram Bhalerao, who mends his ways after falling in love with a simple girl.

The trailer begins with Ajay Devgn in his Singham avatar introducing the audience to the new cop on the block – Simmba, played by Ranveer Singh. But unlike Singham, Simmba has no qualms about being corrupt and making money by working for the local dons. And while he thinks his life is about flexing muscles on those who try to challenge him, and romancing Sara, things take a turn when his so-called-sister dies after getting raped. A shattered Simmba pledges to take down the rapists and pronounce them a punishment in his own court of law.

Watch | Simmba Trailer

While Ranveer’s Marathi accent is spot on, his beefed-up physique and a moustache is something his fans will get to see after a long time. Simmba’s transition from a bad cop to one fighting for justice is the crux of this power-packed film. For those who might miss it, there is even a reference to Salman Khan’s Robinhood from Dabangg. The trailer ends with Ajay Devgn shattering some glass windows and making an entry in his SUV again, as the Singham track plays in the background.

Advertising

Overall, Simmba promises a lot of action and hardcore entertainment.

Also read | Simmba actor Ranveer Singh: Rohit Shetty is one of the greatest commercial filmmakers

Ranveer took to his Twitter account and shared the trailer of Simmba.

Ranveer had previously teamed up with Rohit for a brand endorsement. This is, however, their first movie outing. Ranveer, who has been sharing several clips from the sets of Simmba had recently posted an emotional video thanking Rohit for making the film a memorable experience for him. Recalling his Simmba days, he said in the video, “My experience has been thousands of times more than what I had expected. I’ve never had such a blast making a movie in all the years that I’ve been working. The things that I learnt are the things that I’ll carry forward for the rest of my life, and it’s been cultivated and nurtured by sir (Rohit Shetty). When the hard work of all of us comes together, a film like Simmba is made, which according to me will be a blockbuster.”

Also read | Hope Simmba gets the same response as the trailer: Rohit Shetty

Simmba will also be Sara’s second release in the same month after her debut film Kedarnath. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter has also been posting several behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Simmba on her Instagram account.

Also read | Simmba producer Karan Johar: The bromance between Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty is electric

The film, which has been co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, will have Rohit’s Golmaal boys including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade, apart from Ajay Devgn making a special appearance.