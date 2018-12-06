Simmba trailer launch highlights: Ranveer Singh is fierce as Sangram Bhalerao

Simmba is Ranveer Singh’s first film after his wedding with Deepika Padukone. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the project is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Rohit’s Rohit Shetty Picturez. The movie also marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan.
Ranveer Singh is working with Rohit Shetty for the first time in his career. Shetty is known for action and comedy films. His last directorial, Golmaal Again, was a huge success last year and earned over Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office. Ranveer plays the role of the cop ACP Sangram Bhalerao, who changes his ways after falling in love with a girl. Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana also play important roles in Simmba. Rohit’s Golmaal boys including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade are making special appearances in the film.
Vicky Kaushal on Simmba trailer
Uri actor Vicky Kaushal tweeted the Simmba trailer and wrote along, "Tod taad fod faad blockbuster trailer! #SIMMBATRAILER"
It's a huge honour for me to be Rohit Shetty's leading man, says Ranveer Singh
"Nobody projects heroes quite like Rohit Shetty. That's why every leading man wants to be in a Rohit Shetty film because you know the way he is going to present you, nobody else can. It's been a huge honour and privilege for me to be his leading man," Ranveer Singh said at the trailer launch of Simmba.
Our verdict
While Ranveer’s Marathi accent is spot on, his beefed-up physique and a moustache is something his fans will get to see after a long time. Simmba’s transition from a bad cop to one fighting for justice is the crux of this power-packed film. For those who might miss it, there is even a reference to Salman Khan’s Robinhood from Dabangg. The trailer ends with Ajay Devgn shattering some glass windows and making an entry in his SUV again, as the Singham track plays in the background.
In case you missed the trailer of Simmba, watch it again here
Ranveer on Deepika
"I met her in 2012. Within six months, I knew she was the one," says Ranveer Singh.
Ranveer Singh on his journey
“Whatever has happened in my life, I couldn't even dream about it. I just wanted to be an actor. I had never imagined what's happening with me. The kind of people I worked with, to get launched by Aditya Chopra. All this is beyond my wildest imagination,” says Ranveer Singh.
Rohit on a film's success
"One person can never take the credit for a film's success. A film is made with the team," says Rohit Shetty.
Rohit Shetty on cop films
“A cop film will work only if it includes the reflection of what's happening in society. You cannot show anything vague,” says Rohit Shetty.
Karan on Ranveer-Rohit combo
“These two will not be able to stop themselves from giving us the best. Rohit Shetty will not be able to work without Ranveer Singh. Ranveer works on a Rohit Shetty film even when he is not working in it. This duo is out of the world, and all set to give us their best,” says Karan Johar.
Ranveer on marriage
"I have already become boyfriend of the millennium. Now, I am working towards becoming husband of the millennium," says Ranveer Singh.
Ranveer on Deepika seeing Simmba trailer
She came. Rohit sir showed her some rushes on my birthday. She doesn't say much. She never speaks much. When the rushes ended, she looked at me and said, "Bada hot lag raha hai."
Ranveer on comparisons with other cop heroes
“My favourite cop franchise is Singham without a doubt. We had never seen a hero like that. It's the kind of celebration that you want in a single screen theater. I hope Simmba offers that,” says Ranveer Singh.
Ashutosh Rana on Simmba
“Just as Ranveer said, it is very difficult to be cast in a Rohit Shetty film. This is the first time that I feel I am a part of the film industry. I was only doing films till now. It is a full-on entertainment film,” says Ashutosh Rana.
Ranveer Singh on Marathi dialogues
“It was so much fun to experiment with these dialogues. They add authenticity to the film. These dialogues make the world more believable,” says Ranveer Singh.
Sonu Sood on Ranveer Singh
"Rohit sir makes you look so good. He makes the biggest films, and I am blessed to have been able to work with Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty. What to say about Ranveer? It is not just talent that makes people successful, it is the kind of person he is that he is so successful," says Sonu Sood.
I have explored all layers, says Ranveer
"Rohit sir has juiced me out in this film. In the first installment of the franchise itself, I have explored all layers. There's emotion, there's action," says Ranveer Singh.
You have to earn the right to be in Rohit Shetty's world, says Ranveer
"I had been waiting to be a part of Rohit Shetty's film but it's not easy to get into his films. You have to earn the right to be in his world. Then, we did the Chingz ad and I thought I would do everything that it takes to be a part of his film," says Ranveer Singh.
Sara Ali Khan on two releases in one month
"I was nervous on sets every day. Both my films are releasing so close to one another. I was nervous, now I am excited," says Sara Ali Khan.
Karan Johar in Simmba
"As an actor, I wanted to give one hit film. So, I am in a song in Simmba. I am happy I will be a part of a superhit film," says Karan Johar.
Ranveer on working with Ajay Devgn and Golmaal team
"I don't want to ruin that moment for all of you. It will be out in a few days," says Ranveer Singh.
Rohit Shetty is so good, says Sara Ali Khan
"Rohit sir's filmmaking style is superb. On set, I have never met anyone better than him. Because he is so good, everything goes smoothly and works well. He is great to work with," says Sara Ali Khan.
Rohit Shetty on Simmba character
"Our Simmba is Singham's young one," says Rohit Shetty.
A dream come true, says Ranveer
"Working with Rohit saab, Karan and all on Simmba has been a dream come true," says Ranveer Singh.
I have been a huge fan of Rohit saab, says Ranveer
"I have been a huge fan of Rohit saab for a long time. He is one of the greatest commercial filmmakers. I have been a huge fan of Singham franchise,” says Ranveer Singh.
Sara Ali Khan on Simmba
"It was a lot of fun working with all of them. It is fun being here. I can't believe I am standing here on stage with all of them," says Sara Ali Khan.
Rohit Shetty on Simmba
"I hope Simmba gets the same response as the trailer," says director Rohit Shetty.
Watch the trailer of Simmba
Karan Johar on Rohit Shetty & Ranveer Singh
"The combination of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty is full of energy. Deepika and Ranveer's love story is one dreamy story, but the bromance between Rohit and Ranveer is electric. This collaboration is set to burst on the silver screen," says Karan Johar.
Karan Johar heaps praise on Rohit Shetty
"It is a thunderous Monday. Love the energy! Today is the first day my baby (the film) has gone to school. I call it school because it is the Rohit Shetty school of films. He is India's most mainstream filmmaker," says Karan Johar.
Sara Ali Khan is here!
Sara Ali Khan arrives for the trailer launch of Simmba. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer gets mobbed
Ranveer Singh gets mobbed at the trailer launch of Simmba. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer Singh is here!
Ranveer Singh greets fans at the trailer launch of Simmba. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
RJ Alok on Simmba trailer
RJ Alok shared on Twitter, "Just saw #SimmbaTrailer , it's MIND BOGGLING,Mark my words another BLOCKBUSTER from it's Professor Rohit Shetty & his Amazing team #Simmba AALA 💪⭐@RanveerOfficial #SaraAliKhan @SonuSood @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @rspicturez @RelianceEnt @DharmaMovies @SimmbaTheFilm #RjAlok"
Sonu Sood is here!
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood arrives for the trailer launch of Simmba.
Ranveer Singh's first event after wedding
Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood and Shibasish Sarkar will attend the trailer launch of Simmba.
Simmba trailer to be launched soon
The stage is set for the trailer launch of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba.
Milap Zaveri on Simmba trailer
Milap Zaveri posted on Twitter, "Just saw the trailer of #Simmba and mark my words a BLOCKBUSTER is on its way! Rohit Shetty is the BAAP of Mass masala and in @RanveerOfficial he has found the perfect HERO! Sara is lovely n @SonuSood is terrific!!! @karanjohar you have a money spinner! It’s gonna ROAR at the BO! The #Simmba trailer has a MINDBLOWING surprise at the end which will make the theatres ERUPT with whistles and claps!!! This New Years people will spend their holiday in the theatres! 🔥💪 #RohitShetty @RanveerOfficial @karanjohar #SaraAliKhan @SonuSood"