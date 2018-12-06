Simmba trailer launch highlights: Ranveer Singh is fierce as Sangram Bhalerao

Simmba is Ranveer Singh’s first film after his wedding with Deepika Padukone. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the project is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Rohit’s Rohit Shetty Picturez. The movie also marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Ranveer Singh is working with Rohit Shetty for the first time in his career. Shetty is known for action and comedy films. His last directorial, Golmaal Again, was a huge success last year and earned over Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office. Ranveer plays the role of the cop ACP Sangram Bhalerao, who changes his ways after falling in love with a girl. Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana also play important roles in Simmba. Rohit’s Golmaal boys including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade are making special appearances in the film.