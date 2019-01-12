Simmba actor Sonu Sood pens an emotional letter for his parents after the film’s success

Rohit Shetty’s masala entertainer Simmba is breaking box office records and is still attracting moviegoers to the theaters. The success of the film has left actor Sonu Sood emotional. He has penned a letter addressing his parents, thanking them for their blessings. In the letter shared on Instagram, the actor has shared how much he misses them.

Sood, who played the antagonist Durva Ranade took to his social media account and wrote, “Today when I sit and attend congratulatory calls from so many people on the success of my new movie, there is one call I miss the most… A call from you both. A call that always came on all my little achievements whenever they happened. Today everything feels incomplete without you.”

He continued, “Wish I could sit in a theater with you and watch my film. The applause and whistles would have justified the time I had spent away from you during my struggling days.” Simmba has earned Rs 212.43 within two weeks. The film is still running successfully in the theaters.

The 45-year-old actor lost his father Shakti Sagar Sood in 2016 and his mother passed away in the year 2007. In the letter, he regretted that his parents could not enjoy his success. “In the initial years when I was trying to learn the craft, I remember your motivational calls and those inspiring letters, which I still have with me. Time flew too fast. Success came, but for whom I worked so hard for so many years, couldn’t enjoy it. Sometimes I feel like I failed as a son,” Sood wrote.

Promising to work hard, Sonu Sood concluded the letter with the words, “Sometimes I wish, I could have made this happen faster. I am sorry mom and dad. I miss you every day when I succeed. I miss you every day when I fail. I will still work hard to make you proud. Stay happy wherever you are and I know you are making things happen for me the way they are happening for me now.”

“With mom and dad around, life would have been mind-ich-blowing,” wrote Sood ending the letter in Simmba style.