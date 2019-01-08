Simmba team celebrate film’s success with Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba is re-writing the record books. The film has earned Rs 190.64 crore so far and will soon cross the milestone of Rs 200 crore.

Advertising

To celebrate the success of the cop-drama, the team of the film including director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar got together on Monday. Accompanying them were actors Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar who made a cameo in Simmba. K Jo’s close friends Manish Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kajol also made it to the party.

The photos from the celebrations were shared by Sara, K Jo and Manish on their social media handles. From the looks of it, the team of Simmba had a great time celebrating the successful run of their film in theaters.

In one of the photos captioned “Good Luck Blessings”, we see Karan Johar along with Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty seeking blessings from Deepika Padukone. The other photo features Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar along with Rohit, Ranveer and KJo.

Simmba opened on December 28 to mixed reviews from critics. However, the audience loved the masala entertainer and a positive word of mouth set the cash registers ringing. It became Ranveer’s highest opener at the ticket counters and Rohit Shetty’s eighth consecutive film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The film also starred actors like Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and Siddhartha Jadav.

See other photos from the Simmba success party

With no big releases, Simmba is expected to go past the Rs 250 crore mark.