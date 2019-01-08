Toggle Menu
Simmba team celebrate film’s success with Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar

To celebrate the success of Simmba, the team of the film including director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar got together on Monday. Accompanying them were actors Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar who made a cameo in the cop-drama.

simmba success party photos
To celebrate the success of Simmba, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh got together on Monday.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba is re-writing the record books. The film has earned Rs 190.64 crore so far and will soon cross the milestone of Rs 200 crore.

To celebrate the success of the cop-drama, the team of the film including director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar got together on Monday. Accompanying them were actors Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar who made a cameo in Simmba. K Jo’s close friends Manish Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kajol also made it to the party.

The photos from the celebrations were shared by Sara, K Jo and Manish on their social media handles. From the looks of it, the team of Simmba had a great time celebrating the successful run of their film in theaters.

simmba photos
Siddhartha Jadav, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh enjoy at the success party of Simmba. (Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
manish malhotra at simmba success party
Manish Malhotra shared the photo with the caption, “#meninblack #celebrating #simmba … @itsrohitshetty @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @mmalhotraworld.”
sara ali khan, karan johar simmba success party
Sara Ali Khan shared this photo with Karan Johar from the success party of her film Simmba.
simmba success party photos
Apoorva Mehta, CEO Dharma Productions shared the photo with the caption, “#Simmba celebrations with masters of the game ! @itsrohitshetty @karanjohar.”
karan johar, ranveer singh, akshay kumar at simmba success party
Karan Johar shared the photo from the success party pf Simmba and wrote, “I think i know what you’re talking about @itsrohitshetty 😉😉😉😉😉.”
sara ali khan, rohit shetty simmba success party
Rohit Shetty and Sara Ali Khan at Simmba success party. (Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

In one of the photos captioned “Good Luck Blessings”, we see Karan Johar along with Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty seeking blessings from Deepika Padukone. The other photo features Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar along with Rohit, Ranveer and KJo.

deepika padukone at simmba success party
Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty seek the blessings of Deepika Padukone. (Source: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Simmba opened on December 28 to mixed reviews from critics. However, the audience loved the masala entertainer and a positive word of mouth set the cash registers ringing. It became Ranveer’s highest opener at the ticket counters and Rohit Shetty’s eighth consecutive film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The film also starred actors like Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and Siddhartha Jadav.

See other photos from the Simmba success party

ranveer singh at simmba success party
Ranveer Singh pose for the cameras as he arrives to celebrate the success of Simmba. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
akshay kumar at simmba success party
Akshay Kumar also came for the success party of Simmba. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
kajol and ajay devgn at simmba success party
Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty at the Simmba success party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
ranveer singh photos
Ranveer Singh in his elements at Simmba success party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
simmba success party photos
Shweta Bachchan was also present at the Simmba success party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
kunal kemmu photos
Kunal Kemmu at the success party of Simmba. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
deepika padukone at simmba success party
Deepika Padukone arrived in a separate car for the success party of Simmba. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
sonu sood simmba
Sonu Sood at Simmba success party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

With no big releases, Simmba is expected to go past the Rs 250 crore mark.

