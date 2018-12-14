Simmba song Tere Bin: Watch it for Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan

A new song titled “Tere Bin” from Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba has been released. As expected the song is a revamped version of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s popular number “Tere bin nahi lagda dil mera dholna”. Tanishk Bagchi who has recomposed the song has retained the hook line of the original song and has tinkered with rest of the lyrics. The song might grow on you after playing it on loop, but a comparison with the original composition will leave you disappointed.

Advertising

The three-and-a-half-minute song features Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan romancing in the picturesque and exotic locales of Switzerland. Ranveer and Sara’s chemistry in the song will leave you rooting for this new onscreen couple of Bollywood. Also, a mellowed down version of an ever so energetic Ranveer is a pleasant change.

Penned by Rashmi Virag, the song has been crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Asees Kaur and Tanishk Bagchi. Unlike the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan version of the song, this one is a simple and soft love ballad.

Watch Simmba song Tere Bin starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the song has been recreated. It was earlier recreated by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan himself for 1999 film Kachche Dhaage and was picturised on Ajay Devgn and Manisha Koirala.

Advertising

Check out a few stills from the song Tere Bin

Co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Simmba has Ranveer Singh playing the role of a tough cop. It also stars Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film, which is a remake of 2015 Telugu film Temper, will hit theaters on December 28, 2018.