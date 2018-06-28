Simmba: Ranveer Singh shoots for ‘sabse bada gaana’ with Ganesh Acharya

Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for the title track of Simmba in Hyderabad. Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for the title track of Simmba in Hyderabad.

The songs of Rohit Shetty’s films are known for their grandeur and whopping amount of money spent on them. The Golmaal director is doing it yet again in his December release Simmba. Starring the livewire of Bollywood Ranveer Singh, the title track of the cop drama “Simmba Aala Re Aala Simmba Aala” is being shot in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad and going by the look of it, it appears to be one of the most expensive songs shot in the Hindi film industry.

Ranveer Singh shared a video from the sets of the song shoot on his Twitter handle. In the video, you can see a huge number of dancers rehearsing while Ranveer gives details to his fans about what is happening there. He says, “Look what is happening here. I’m shooting the biggest song of my career! Look at the number of dancers, look at the sets and how it’s been done up. It’s madness.”

He continues, “Basically boss has not held back this time” to which Shetty jokingly replies, “I’m spending a lot of money on you.” This is the first time that Shetty has signed Ranveer for his film. Earlier, we have seen Ajay Devgn headlining most of his action and comic dramas. Next, we are introduced to the choreographer of the power-packed song, Ganesh Acharya. The Padmavat actor who has worked with the ace-choreographer in chartbusters “Khalli Balli” and “Malhari” calls him the best thing about the Simmba song. “The best part about this whole song is Ganesh Acharya,” says Ranveer in the video.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “SABSE BADA GAANA!!! 💥💥💥👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽 #RohitShetty @Acharya1Ganesh #Simmba 👮🏽‍♂”

Simmba is said to be loosely inspired by the 2015 Telugu movie Temper which had Jr NTR, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Apart from being Ranveer and Shetty’s first collaboration, it is the leading lady Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, who is the highlight of the film. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Reliance Entertainment, the film is slated to release on December 28, 2018.

